Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Leny Yoro talks, club eyeing Argentine prodigy, and more - April 2, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on a run of six wins and four draws in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to initiate talks to sign Leny Yoro this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Argentine prodigy Franco Mastantuono.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 2, 2024.

Real Madrid plan Leny Yoro talks

Real Madrid are planning to initiate talks to take Leny Yoro to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to MARCA. The La Liga giants remain keen to reinforce their backline this summer, with multiple players at the end of their careers. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandez have all picked up age and Los Blancos want to bring in fresh blood to maintain the quality in defense.

Yoro has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, thanks to his spectacular rise with Lille. This season, the 18-year-old has already appeared 36 times across competitions, all but three of which have been starts, and has scored three goals. The Frenchman's contract with the Ligue 1 club expires in 2025 and Real Madrid are hoping to prise him away for a reduced fee this year.

Lille apparently want €60m to let their prized asset leave, but Los Blancos are unwilling to match that asking price. The La Liga giants could offer to send the player back on loan for another season to reduce the transfer fee. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea also have their eyes on the teenager, but he has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos eyeing Argentinean prodigy

Real Madrid are interested in Franco Mastantuono, according to MARCA. The Argentine youngster has earned rave reviews with his performances for River Plate so far. Mastantuono, 16, is already tipped to become the next big thing in South American football. Multiple clubs in Europe are keeping an eye out on his progress with the Argentine club.

The La Liga giants are always on the lookout for emerging talents in the South American circuit and have already found success with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. However, they missed out on Julian Alvarez, who has gone from strength to strength with La Albiceleste as well as Manchester City. Los Blancos are eager to avoid a similar mistake with Mastantuono and are determined to win the race for his services this summer.

The 16-year-old is primarily a midfielder who is also comfortable playing in the wings. He has admirers at Barcelona and has a €45m release clause in his contract, which expires in 2026.

Rodrygo Goes not worried about Kylian Mbappe's arrival

Rodrygo Goes has been in good form this season

Rodrygo Goes isn't worried about losing his place in Real Madrid's starting XI following the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. The French superstar is reportedly engaged in talks with Los Blancos regarding a Bosman move at the end of this season. With a rich arsenal of attacking talents at the Santiago Bernabeu already, Mbappe's arrival could relegate Rodrygo to the bench.

However, the Brazilian recently insisted, via 90min, that he is only thinking of giving his best this season.

"I don't know about Mbappe yet. I think it's close because everyone says it and I trust you, but I don't know what's going on either. There are many of us. We'll see what the coach decides," Rodrygo said.

He continued:

"I don't think anything. I'm just thinking about being focused on this season and finishing it well, with as many titles as possible. Next year I think it's a coach's problem. A good problem. And I'm calm."

Rodrygo has scored 15 goals and set up eight more from 42 outings across competitions this season.