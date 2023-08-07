Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning 2024 Reece James move; Bayern step up Aurelien Tchouameni pursuit, and more - August 7, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad after failing to defend their league and UEFA Champions League titles last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is determined to fight for both trophies in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Chelsea defender Reece James in 2024. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have stepped up their efforts to sign Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

Real Madrid planning 2024 Reece James move

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Reece James next summer, according to Fichajes.

The English right-back has gone from strength to strength with Chelsea in recent seasons, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are expected to be in the market next summer for Dani Carvajal’s replacement. James has emerged as the ideal candidate for the role.

The 23-year-old is among the finest in his position at the moment and is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos have had their eyes on James for ages and are preparing to go for the kill in 2024.

However, the Blues are unlikely to entertain any offer for the player anytime soon, as he's under a long-term contract at the club. The Englishman is open to a move to Real Madrid, though.

Bayern step up Aurelien Tchouameni pursuit

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) could leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer.

Bayern Munich are ready to to step up their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The French midfielder hasn’t lived up to the billing since joining Real Madrid last summer and remains linked with an exit from the club this year. Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell, but the rising interest in the 23-year-old could tempt them to consider a move.

Ancelotti is well stocked in midfield and can afford to let Tchouameni leave this year. The Bavarians are keeping a close eye on the situation. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants a new No. 6 at the Allianz Arena and has zeroed in on the Frenchman.

The Bundesliga champions are hoping that they can convince Real Madrid to sanction a loan deal for Tchouameni this summer.

PSG to make crucial Kylian Mbappe decision this week

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain will soon make a decision on Kylian Mbappe’s involvement in the first team, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has stirred up a controversy by refusing to sign a new deal with the Parisians, with his current one expiring in 2024. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and want to sign him as a free agent next summer.

However, the Ligue 1 champions want to cash in on Mbappe this summer unless he signs a new contract. Recent reports have claimed that PSG are willing to bench the player for the entire season unless he toes their line.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims and said that the Parisians will decide their move on the Frenchman on Monday.

“There were new rumours on Saturday that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bench or even exclude Kylian Mbappe from their squad for the first games of the new season while also continuing their current plan of making the superstar train away from the main group of players,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“What I have been told is that a decision on how to proceed with Mbappe, with regard to training and including him in matchday squads, will be made early next week – probably on Monday.”

Romano added that PSG have offered Mbappe a new contract with a sale clause for 2024.

“There is still tension between all parties involved as over recent days PSG tried to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract by including in the deal a specific sale clause for the summer of 2024; an offer the player once again rejected as the plan is still to leave for free next year,” wrote Romano.

Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.