Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for AC Milan forward in 2023; Nacho turns down Sevilla approach, and more - August 13, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday to face Almeria in their La Liga opener. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are coming off a win in the UEFA Super Cup over Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for an AC Milan forward in 2023. Elsewhere, Nacho has turned down an offer to join Sevilla. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 13, 2022:

Real Madrid planning move for Rafael Leao next year

Rafael Leao is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Rafael Leao next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The La Liga giants are looking to add more bite to their attack in 2023, after missing out on Kylian Mbappe this year. Los Blancos have their eyes on Leao, who has been outstanding for AC Milan recently.

The Portuguese played a starring role in the Rossoneri’s Serie A triumph last season, registering 11 goals and ten assists in 34 league games. His rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are expected to sign a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema next summer, and Leao has emerged as an option.

Nacho turns down Sevilla approach

Nacho wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho has turned down the chance to join Sevilla this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish defender has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite not being a first-team regular, the 32-year-old has registered close to 300 appearances for the La Liga giants. He's a valuable squad member under Carlo Ancelotti, so Sevilla are eager to offer him a chance at regular football.

The Andalusian club are looking for defensive reinforcements after losing both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this year. Sevilla have identified Nacho as a possible target, but the player has turned down their advances, as he doesn’t want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard wants to hang his boots at the club and will not entertain any talk of an exit.

Kylian Mbappe backs Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or this year

Karim Benzema has been in red-hot form recently.

Kylian Mbappe is convinced Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Real Madrid striker enjoyed a breathtaking 2021-22 season - scoring 44 times across competitions - and is among the 30 players included in the shortlist for the coveted award.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Mbappe said that he's hopeful of winning the Ballon d’Or with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) some day.

“Real are a Ballon d’Or machine; you have to admit that. There is a true know-how, but the most important thing is on the field of play. It is not your club which achieves your Ballon d’OR; it is you. I continue to be convinced that one day I will be able to win it in Paris," said Mbappe.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Mbappé: "Benzema’s favorite? Obviously, he’s 34, just had the season of his life & also won the CL. If I was in place of Karim & didn’t win, I'd stop thinking about Ballon d’Or forever.” #rmalive 🎙| Mbappé: "Benzema’s favorite? Obviously, he’s 34, just had the season of his life & also won the CL. If I was in place of Karim & didn’t win, I'd stop thinking about Ballon d’Or forever.” #rmalive

Mbappe went on to name Karim Benzema as the favourite to win the coveted award this year.

“He is 34 years old; he has just had the season of his life, wins another Champions League being decisive many times … If I was Karim, and I do not win, I would stop thinking about the Ballon d’Or forever.”

Benzema scored in Los Blancos' 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win in midweek.

