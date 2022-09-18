Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not planning to pursue Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in near future; Marco Asensio wanted by multiple clubs in 2023, and more - September 18, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday (September 18) to face cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men need a win to reclaim their position atop the league after Barcelona moved top on Saturday by beating Elche 3-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not planning to pursue Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in the next few years. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Marco Asensio is wanted by multiple clubs on a Bosman move next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 18, 2022:

Real Madrid do not expect to pursue Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in near future

Erling Haaland (2L) and Kylian Mbappe (3L) were wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are not expecting the arrival of either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in the next few years, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants were desperate to sign the French forward this summer and put in all their efforts to secure his services. However, Mbappe performed a late U-turn to extend his stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Los Blancos then moved on to Haaland, but the Norwegian opted to sign with Manchester City instead. As such, the Spanish giants only want to pursue a deal in the future which will be clear and affordable. Real Madrid will not alter or put their transfer plans on hold to sign either player if a deal appears unfeasible.

Marco Asensio wanted by multiple clubs in 2023

Marco Asensio is already generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Quite a few clubs are interested in Marco Asensio’s services, according to Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is unlikely to sign a new deal. Asensio has been frustrated by the lack of chances under Ancelotti this season and is looking to leave in search of pastures anew. However, he scored his 50th Madrid goal in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at home against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Marco Asensio scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid today in 238 matches. Marco Asensio scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid today in 238 matches. 🇪🇸 Marco Asensio scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid today in 238 matches. https://t.co/GlLyiIC6Ja

Los Blancos do not deny his quality, as was evident against Leipzig in the Champions League.

However, the club are reluctant to give in to the Spaniard’s salary demands, which has led to a strained relationship. As things stand, Asensio is likely to leave next summer on a Bosman move but will not be short of options.

Dani Ceballos opens up on midfield situation at Santiago Bernabeu

Dani Ceballos has had to fight for a place at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Dani Ceballos believes Real Madrid need their entire squad for the long season ahead. The Spanish midfielder is among a host of players fighting for a place in Ancelotti's midfield.

Speaking ahead of the Atletico game, Ceballos said that Los Blancos' strength in depth has been the key to their blistering start to the season. Madrid have won all eight games across competitions.

"We are not just 11 players, but we have a very big team," said Ceballos. "Players come, and go and we are all here to prove our quality and help the club. This is one of Real Madrid’s secrets, we have 23 players. When the season is long and there are many matches, we need everyone."

The Spaniard added that the La Liga giants have a healthy mix of experience and youth in midfield.

"We have a very good midfield with players with a lot of experience, like Modric and Kroos, as well as young players with a lot of desire and enthusiasm, like Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni and me," said Ceballos.

He continued:

“We are all a very competitive midfield, and it’s clear that this year the coach tried different players and many different solutions, and we gave the performance that everyone expects, and we will continue."

Ceballos has appeared seven times for Real Madrid this season.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far