Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning winter move for Juventus midfielder; Endrick set to visit Santiago Bernabeu in January, and more - November 17, 2022

Real Madrid are looking to defend their La Liga title this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the standings after 14 games, two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for a Juventus midfielder at the turn of the year. Elsewhere, Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick is set to visit the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 17, 2022:

Real Madrid planning winter move for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Adrien Rabiot this January, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The French midfielder has endured a mixed time at Juventus since joining as a free agent in 2019. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract but is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

The Bianconeri are willing to let Rabiot leave in January for €20 million, interesting Madrid.

Los Blancos want to rope in a new midfielder amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Dani Ceballos. Rabiot has emerged as an option, and the Spanish giants want to pick him up in January to avoid competition in the summer.

The Frenchman has appeared 16 times for Juventus this season, scoring five goals and picking up two assists.

Endrick to visit Santiago Bernabeu in January, says his father

Endrick will travel to Real Madrid in January to have a look at the facilities at the club, according to his father Douglas Ramos.

The Palmeiras youngster is among the hottest properties in world football at the moment and is wanted by quite a few clubs in Europe. Apart from Los Blancos, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and Chelsea also remain hot on his heels.

The La Liga giants are eager to win the race and have invited the player to visit the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to UOL Esporte, as cited by AS, Ramos said that the Spanish giants would await Endrick's response after the visit.

"We will travel to Madrid at the end of this month. The idea is none other than to get a first-hand look at the facilities of Los Blancos, at the invitation of the club itself. It will not, of course, be a purely tourist trip," said Ramos.

He added:

"After that conversation, Real Madrid will wait for our response to assess whether they should come and make an offer to Palmeiras."

Real Madrid are putting together succession plans for Karim Benzema. Endrick has been identified as a possible option.

Eduardo Camavinga updates on Karim Benzema fitness

Karim Benzema is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eduardo Camavinga has said that Karim Benzema is close to regaining full fitness. The 34-year-old has been missing in action for Real Madrid in the last few games due to injury. He has been included in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is now in a race against time to be fit for the showpiece event.

Speaking to the press, Camavinga heaped praise on his compatriot, saying:

"He’s getting better and is much better now, I expect him to be ready for the World Cup. I have a very good relationship with him; he helps me a lot in Real Madrid and gives me advice during the games. He’s very good communicating; he’s a true leader," said Camavinga.

Benzema has six goals from 12 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

