Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plotting triple Bosman move next summer; Gareth Bale determined to play for club, and more - 20th November 2021

Real Madrid will look for all three points when they face Granada in La Liga on Saturday. Los Blancos are currently third in the league table after 12 games.

Meanwhile, Madrid are planning three Bosman moves next summer. Elsewhere, star winger Gareth Bale is determined to play for Los Blancos after picking up an injury on international duty, says manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid plotting triple Bosman move next summer

Kylian Mbappe remains a target for Real Madrid next summer.

Real Madrid are plotting three Bosman moves next summer, according to The Daily Star.

Los Blancos remain eager to bolster their squad next year. The La Liga giants have already identified three players they want to sign for free at the end of the season. Top of their wish list is Kylian Mbappe, who could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for free. The PSG star is in the final year of his current contract.

The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to extend Mbappe's stay at the Parc des Princes. However, Mbappe, though, has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The arrival of the 22-year-old would bolster Carlo Ancelotti's attack. But Los Blancos are unlikely to stop at the Frenchman.

Real Madrid also have their eyes on Antonio Rudiger. The German defender's future continues to hang in the balance, with his current deal set to run out next summer. Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new contract, but Rudiger is yet to put pen to paper on a deal. Los Blancos are interested in a defender, and could add the German to their roster next year for free

Paul Pogba is another player Real Madrid are hoping to sign in a Bosman move next summer. The French midfielder is currently sidelined with an injury. His association with Manchester United is likely to end this summer, when his current contract expires.

Gareth Bale determined to play for Los Blancos, claims Carlo Ancelotti

Gareth Bale remains determined to play for Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale remains determined to play for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed. The Welshman played for his nation during the international break, and picked up an injury. He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks now.

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti revealed that Bale puts in a lot of effort in training.

"Gareth is an important player for Wales ,and he likes playing for his national team, but he also wants to play for Real Madrid. You can see when he trains with the effort and work he puts in," said Ancelotti

Manchester City ready to rival Real Madrid for Julian Alvarez

Manchester City are ready to rival Real Madrid for the services of Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City are ready to rival Real Madrid for the services of Julian Alvarez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos have identified the Argentinean striker as the next big thing out of South America. The 21-year-old's current deal with River Plate expires at the end of next year.

Real Madrid are plotting a cut-price deal for Alvarez next year. However, Los Blancos have now been joined by Manchester City in the race for the youngster's signature.

