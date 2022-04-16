Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing new offer for Antonio Rudiger; Carlo Ancelotti lucky against PSG and Chelsea, and more - 15 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos are atop the league table after 31 games, 12 points ahead of their opponents this weekend.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are preparing a new offer for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Antonio Cassano believes Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti was lucky against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15th April 2022:

Real Madrid preparing new offer for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing a fresh offer to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German defender is in the final few months of his contract with Chelsea. The Blues were locked in negotiations for an extension, but talks have stalled due to their owner Roman Abramovich getting sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invarions. Los Blancos are among the clubs plotting to make the most of Rudiger's contract situation.

Carlo Ancelotti wants more steel in his backline and has his eyes on the 29-year-old. The La Liga giants are even willing to offer him a contract worth €10 million per year. However, they will have to ward off competition from arch-rivals Barcelona for his signature.

Rudiger has five goals and four assists in 46 games across competitions this season.

Antonio Cassano says Carlo Ancelotti was lucky against PSG and Chelsea

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano believes Carlo Ancelotti was lucky to get the better of PSG and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

The Real Madrid manager overcame the French giants in the Round of 16 of the tournament. Los Blancos downed the Blues in the quarterfinals earlier this week in a thrilling second leg to progress to the semifinals.

Speaking to Bobo TV on Twitch, as relayed by Football Italia, Cassano said that payers have not improved under Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

“Real Madrid played badly against Chelsea and PSG; he (Ancelotti) was really, really lucky. But luck will end sooner or later. Real Madrid don’t play well in La Liga; Barcelona had a bad start, but now it’s a different story. Ancelotti makes players feel well, but I can’t remember one who developed under him."

Thibaut Courtois says Barcelona's El Clasico victory was fluke

Thibaut Courtois believes Barcelona were lucky to win at the Santiago Bernabeu,

Thibaut Courtois believes Barcelona rode their luck in the El Clasico. The Blaugrana surprised Real Madrid in a one-sided affair at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 4-0. However, Courtoiis believes that was a rare bad day at the office for his team.

Speaking to El Capitan, as cited by Marca, the goalkeeper als added that Los Blancos have recovered quickly from that disappointing defeat.

"It was a very bad night, but we recovered quickly, because you shouldn't have to think too much about defeats. I'm disappointed, of course, but I think it was clear that there is a before and after that defeat. If you look at our results and our performance, it (the defeat) was a fluke,” said Courtois.

The Belgian also praised his team for their Round of 16 win over PSG.

"It was a wonderful dream. After the first leg, few fans believed we could qualify, but we did it. It was one of those many nights when I feel lucky to play for Madrid,” said Courtois.

Courtois went on to assess Belgium’s chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“Our objective is to fight for that title. We know we have a good team, but we are talking about the World Cup, where the best of the best are going, and there are many teams with the same objective. Whatever happens will happen but, it's true, Belgium has one of the best teams in its history,” said Courtois.

