Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prioritising Josko Gvardiol move; club working on Dani Ceballos renewal, and more - April 2, 2023

Real Madrid face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the league, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have made Josko Gvardiol their numero uno defensive target this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are working on a new deal for Dani Ceballos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 2, 2023:

Real Madrid prioritising Josko Gvardiol move

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Josko Gvardiol this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Croatian is one of the hottest young defenders in Europe right now and gave a fine account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was heavily courted by Chelsea last summer, but the Blues failed to strike a deal with RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side are bracing themselves for further offers for the 21-year-old this year, with Los Blancos determined to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are well stocked in defence, but Nacho Fernandez's uncertain future could push them into the market. Meanwhile, Gvardiol is a generational talent who could sort out the centre-back position for at least a decade.

However, prising him away from the Red Bull Arena would be no walk in the park. Leipzig want £75 million for the Croatian, whose contract with the club runs till 2027. Real Madrid also face competition from Manchester City for Gvardiol's signature.

Los Blancos working on Dani Ceballos renewal

Dani Ceballos has doubts about his playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to offer Dani Ceballos a three-year contract, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final few months of his contract with Los Blancos and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Ceballos has been in and out of the team this season, appearing 31 times across competitions and registering a goal and six assists.

However, he remains a vital member of the first team under Carlo Ancelotti, and the La Liga giants want to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ceballos is ready to continue his association with Real Madrid and would happily sign a new deal, but he wants assurances of regular game time before he commits his future to the club.

Ceballos is worried that the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham could reduce him to a bit-part role with Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are likely to present their offer to the Spaniard at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on links to Brazilian national team

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's unaffected by reports linking him to the Brazilian national team job.

The South American team are looking for a replacement for Tite and have set their sights on the Italian. They have publicly courted Ancelotti, and the Real Madrid manager is being backed to take up the post in the summer.

Speaking to the press, though, Ancelotti expressed a desire to continue with the La Liga giants.

"I'm not surprised by the rumours, and they don't worry me. The only thing I'm thinking about is to stay at this club for as long as I'm here. Everything else is quite clear: I will continue as long as Madrid allow me to. We are doing very well. I feel affection from the club. My environment is calm and so am I. There are two months left, and we're going for titles," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"Everyone can say what they want, but the reality is what it is. And I have just said it: I have a contract, and I want to continue. It's simple. Nobody knows the future."

However, the Italian admitted that he's excited by reports linking him to the Selecao.

"I love it; of course, it's exciting. But you have to respect contracts, and I want to honour them," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti's position at the Santiago Bernabeu could come under threat this summer unless he wins La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.

