Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos pushing for Alphonso Davies; club saw off stiff competition for Arda Guler, and more - January 10, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday (January 10) to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semifinal. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will have his eyes on the trophy after losing 3-1 in the final to Barcelona last year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have put plans in motion to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants saw off stiff competition to win the race to sign midfielder Arda Guler last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 10, 2024:

Real Madrid pushing for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have asked Alphonso Davies not to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The Canadian speedster is a target for Los Blancos ahead of the summer, when he will enter the final year of his Bayern contract. Davies is among the finest left-backs in the world and has appeared 176 times for the Bavarians, amassing eight goals and 28 assists.

The German champions remain eager to tie Davies down to a new contract, but the 23-year-old is yet to oblige. The La Liga giants are paying close attention to the situation as they plot to prise Davies away from the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has been in touch with the Canadian and has asked him to refrain from penning a new deal. Unless Bayern convince Davies to commit his future to the club, they will have to consider his exit this summer.

Los Blancos saw off stiff competition for Arda Guler

Arda Guler arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Real Madrid beat Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid as well as Ajax to win the race for Arda Guler, according to The Athletic.

The Turkish youngster joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce last summer as one of the hottest properties in the world. The Blaugrana were keen to bring him to the Camp Nou, but the 18-year-old was wary of multiple issues surrounding the club.

Real Madrid took advantage of the situation and won the race for Guler. The player has struggled with multiple injuries this season, but the club were always confident in his qualities.

Guler eventually made his debut for Los Blancos against Arandina in the Copa del Rey, and initial impressions suggest that they have a gem on their hands.

Federico Valverde opens up on preferred position

Federico Valverde remains a vital part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Frederico Valverde has admitted that he prefers playing in central midfield. The Uruguayan midfielder has been used in multiple positions across the park during his time at Real Madrid.

However, Ancelotti has mostly used him on the right wing, where he has been excellent as well. Injuries to Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have forced the Italian to station Valverde in central midfield this season, and the 25-year-old hasn't disappointed.

Valverde has been particularly impressive in a deeper role alongside Toni Kroos, helping Los Blancos deal with the injury issues. Despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the Uruguayan remains a vital figure for the La Liga giants.

Speaking to the press as cited by Football Espana, Valverde suggested that he enjoys the most as a No. 5 in midfield:

"Well, all my life I have played in that position, ‘5’. I think that, today, I have more tools to play because I have played in various positions on the field. I have to be happy with that attitude of mine, being willing to do anything.

"As a winger, I can contribute more in attack, being closer to the box, but this position is where I enjoy myself the most. It is a position that I have a lot of fun in, and I enjoy it every game," said Valverde.

He continued:

"Maybe so (if it was the best moment of his career). In this position, I enjoy myself a lot, I can contribute from anywhere. It’s true that I would love to be scoring the same goals as last year and be closer to the area. But you have to adapt to what the coach wants.”

Valverde has appeared 26 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and three assists.