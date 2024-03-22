Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach Kylian Mbappe agreement; club plan Andriy Lunin stay, and more - March 22, 2024

Real Madrid are the favorites to win La Liga this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are eight points clear at the top after 29 games and next face Athletic Bilbao at home on March 31.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of his move this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to offer goalkeeper Andriy Lunin a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 22, 2024:

Real Madrid reach Kylian Mbappe agreement, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reached a personal agreement with Kylian Mbappe ahead of his proposed move this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French superstar is in the final few months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has informed the club that he won't extend his stay. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player and have been engaged in talks regarding a Bosman move in recent weeks.

Negotiations have progressed well, as relayed by Romano, and talks are apparently in the final stages. The La Liga giants have reached an agreement regarding the player's wages, which has been subject to speculation for a while.

There was a concern that Real Madrid might have to break their salary structure to fit the 25-year-old. However, Romano has now said that Mbappe will earn in the same bracket as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe, though, will receive a massive signing bonus from the club, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million, to be paid in multiple instalments. Discussions are ongoing regarding the player's image rights. Los Blancos have always maintained a 50% share in the image rights of their players, but there has been an exception in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Mbappe wants a better deal, and it's believed that the La Liga giants are willing to hand him 90% of his image rights. The French superstar isn't in conversation with any other suitors right now, and as such, things are expected to fall in place soon. Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu now looks only a matter of time.

Los Blancos plan Andriy Lunin stay, according to Fabrizio Romano

Andriy Lunin's future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are ready to offer Andriy Lunin an new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper's contract expires in 2025, and the club want him to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Lunin has proven his worth this campaign, stepping up to help deal with Thibaut Courtois' absence.

The Belgian custodian picked up an ACL injury last summer and Los Blancos brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to fill his shoes. However, it was Lunin who emerged as the club's savior, raising his performances and relegating the Spaniard to the bench. The 25-year-old has registered 10 clean sheets in 23 outings across competitions, and the La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts.

Lunin's performances are likely to have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent. However, Real Madrid want to end any speculation regarding his future and tie him down to a new deal.

Courtois' recent injury setback has further stressed the Ukrainian's importance to the squad. The 25-year-old now has to decide if he's willing to be the backup once the Belgian eventually returns to full fitness.

Real Madrid handed deadline for Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have until the start of April to strike a deal for Alphonso Davies, according to MARCA. The Canadian speedster is apparently a priority target for the club this summer. Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

The Bavarians remains eager to keep their prized asset at the Allianz Arena but are unwilling to let the saga drag until the summer. They have afforded the 23-year-old until the start of next month to either sign a new deal or find a new suitor. The La Liga giants have been eyeing the player for a while for the left-back slot and want to go for the kill this year.

Bayern Munich want the negotiations to begin from €50 million and want the process to be completed by the end of the season. Real Madrid have a cordial relationship with the reigning Bundesliga champions, and with Davies keen to move, the two parties could work out a deal soon.