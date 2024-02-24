Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost; Dinamo Zagreb want Luka Modric, and more - February 24, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of Sevilla’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are six points clear at the top after 25 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer. Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb are planning to bring veteran Madrid midfielder Luka Modric back to the Stadion Maksimir.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 24, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena this summer.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies this summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich expect the Canadian speedster to leave at the end of this season. Davies’ contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but efforts to extend his stay have apparently proven to be futile.

The Bundesliga giants don’t want to risk losing him for free next year, so they are likely to listen to offers for their prized asset this summer. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 23-year-old for a while as a replacement for Ferland Mendy.

The Canadian's contract situation puts the La Liga giants in advantage, with the club unlikely to offer more than €40-50 million for his services.

Dinamo Zagreb want Luka Modric

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Dinamo Zagreb are offering Luka Modric an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu, according to 24 Sata.

The 38-year-old midfielder rose through the ranks at the Croatian club before becoming a world beater. However, Modric is in the final phase of his career, and his future at Real Madrid is up in the air.

The Croatian has struggled for game time this season, registering 28 appearances across competitions, starting 16. With his contract expiring in less than six months, Modric’s future remains uncertain.

The 38-year-old wants to continue playing regularly until 40 and is wanted in the Middle East and the MLS. Dinamo have now entered the fray, with club president Mirko Barisic keen for the player to return to his alma mater.

Kylian Mbappe almost certain to join Los Blancos, says La Liga chief

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is 99% certain to join Real Madrid this summer, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The French superstar is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the season. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for a while and are in talks to secure his services on a Bosman move, as per acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Tebas hailed the 25-year-old’s impending move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Now we know that he is leaving PSG, there is a 99% chance that Mbappé will sign for Real Madrid. But I don’t know if he’s already signed. Of course, it is great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football.

"He is one of the best players in the world. From my point of view, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Mbappé are the three leading players on the planet, and two of them play for Real Madrid,” said Tebas.

Tebas also added that the Spanish giants are under no financial duress and can afford Mbappe without any issues.

“Yes, Real Madrid are in an optimal financial situation. The president and the general manager are very good at managing their club, but they are very bad when they want to organize new competitions (referring to the European Super League). When it comes to finances, they are very reactive,” said Tebas.

He continued:

“At the moment, their financial results are very good and they could spend much more than they do. Madrid have been very prudent financially and have been preparing for the signing of Mbappe.

"No (they don’t have to sell players to accommodate Mbappe). Their strategy is not a short-term one. They don’t have to sell anyone to be able to afford Mbappé. Absolutely not.”

Mbappe has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool by recent reports, but a move to the Premier League might not be on the cards.