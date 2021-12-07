Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich star; club monitoring PSG full-back, and more - 7th December 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Inter Milan to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in their final group game of the 2021-22 Champions League.

Los Blancos are leading Group D after five games, two points ahead of Inter Milan, with both teams already through to the Round of 16. A draw will see the 13-time winners win the group, while Inter will need a victory to usurp the Merengues to top spot.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have received a setback in their quest to sign a Bayern Munich star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a former player who is currently with PSG.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th December 2021.

Real Madrid receive blow in pursuit of Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski. According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, Bayern Munich are unwilling to let their prized asset leave anytime soon.

Lewandowski was previously tipped to leave the Bavarians next year in search of a new challenge, with Los Blancos interested in him. The Pole has turned into a goalscoring machine since arriving at Bayern Munich in 2014.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 33-year-old, and were planning to unleash him in La Liga. Los Blancos are eager to bring in a new striker to ease the pressure on Karim Benzema.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 🔘 9 in 5 in the Champions League

🔘 15 in 14 in the Bundesliga



As far as goalscorers go, Robert Lewandowski is on another level. 🤯 🔘 9 in 5 in the Champions League 🔘 15 in 14 in the Bundesliga As far as goalscorers go, Robert Lewandowski is on another level. 🤯 https://t.co/ANtzJcGGt5

Real Madrid are also laying down succession plans for the Frenchman. The La Liga giants are plotting to add Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to their roster next year.

Los Blancos want to target Lewandowski if they miss out on any of the two stars. However, speaking in a recent interview, Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn hinted that the Bavarians have no intentions of letting the 33-year-old leave.

"I think he (Lewandowski) can play at this level a few more years, and score a lot of goals. Of course that’s what we prefer,” said Kahn.

Los Blancos monitoring Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Achraf Hakimi.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Achraf Hakimi, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Moroccan spent over a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining the club's youth team. He failed to break into the first team, but has gone from strength to strength since then.

Despite sealing a move to PSG this summer, the 23-year-old has his heart set on a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking for a new right-back to address Dani Carvajal's injury woes. So Los Blancos intend to bring Hakimi back to the club. He is likely to cost a fortune, but the La Liga giants could raise funds for that by offloading Carvajal.

Mauro Icardi offered to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Argentinean striker has failed to find his footing at PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are ready to cash in on him next year. Los Blancos have been informed of Icardi's availability.

Real Madrid have been linked with the 28-year-old before. Los Blancos are looking for a new striker, but they are not interested in the Argentinian player at the moment.

Edited by Bhargav