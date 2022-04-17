Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive boost in Erling Haaland chase; club prioritising move for Chelsea ace, and more - 17 April 2022

Real Madrid will face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Los Blancos are looking to get a win to get a step closer to securing the league.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti has received a boost in the pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are prioritising a move for a Chelsea full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th April 2022:

Real Madrid receive boost in Erling Haaland chase

Erling Haaland is likely to move this summer.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. According to AS, Manchester City have stalled talks with the player’s entourage over their financial demands.

The Norwegian striker has lit up the Bundesliga since pulling on the colours of Borussia Dortmund in 2020. His exploits have earned him admirers across Europe, with the La Liga giants eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is already at the tail end of his career. The Frenchman has been indispensable for the Spanish giants this season, with the team struggling in front of goal in his absence. The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, but manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep his options open for the future. Haaland is the club’s preferred choice to fill his shoes.

However, the Norwegian is not short of suitors at the moment. Manchester City are determined to win the race for his signature and have already initiated talks with the player’s representatives.

Haaland is likely to be available for €75 million this summer, although he is expected to command a hefty wage package. However, the player’s agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf Inge’s demands have forced a dent in negotiations with the Cityzens.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Any club buying Erling Haaland this summer would be paying:



→ €75M buy-out clause

→ €40M commission to Mino Raiola

→ €35M commission to Alf-Inge Haaland



Alf Inge wants €30 million, while Raiola is asking for €40 million if Haaland moves clubs. Their request could add an additional €70 million to the player’s valuation, which City are reluctant to agree to. The Premier League side are willing to sanction €350 million for the player, which includes retention fee, signing-on fee, wages and add-ons, including bonuses. However, they don't want to give in to the demands of the player’s father and agent.

That could open the door for Real Madrid to snoop in. Los Blancos would ideally like the Norwegian to stay at Signal Iduna Park for another season. That would help facilitate a smooth transition from Benzema next summer. However, Haaland wants to leave the Bundesliga giants this year and prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Norwegian is keeping his options open and is yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

Los Blancos prioritising Reece James move

Reece James is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Reece James this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Englishman has been in superb form for Chelsea of late. Ancelotti is planning to bolster his right-back position ahead of the new season and has his eyes on the 22-year-old. Los Blancos are looking for an upgrade on Dani Carvajal, who has struggled to stay fit recently.

James has emerged as a viable option for the club to indulge in. The Englishman has long been on the radar of the Spanish giants, who are ready to go for the kill this summer. However, the 22-year-old is a vital part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge, and his current contract runs till 2025. As such, prising him away from the London giants would be no walk in the park.

Real Madrid need to offload players before they can buy

Real Madrid will have to offload players before they can ring in the reinforcements this year, according to Marca.

The Spanish giants are expected to have a busy summer, with quite a few players linked to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the club will have to trim their squad if they are to welcome new faces ahead of the new season.

Among the players tipped to leave are Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Take Kubo, Brahim Diaz and Reinier Jesus. Los Blancos are hoping to raise €75-100 million from their sales or by freeing up the wage bill. That will help fund new signings.

