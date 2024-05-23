Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Jamal Musiala boost, Nacho wants to stay, and more - May 23, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their final La Liga game of the campaign against Real Betis on Saturday, May 25. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won the league as well as the Supercopa de Espana this season and are also in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Jamal Musiala. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez is reconsidering his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 23, 2024.

Real Madrid receive Jamal Musiala boost

Jamal Musiala

Real Madrid have received a boost in their efforts to sign Jamal Musiala. According to journalist Carlos Carpio, the German attacking midfielder dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are well stocked in the midfield department, even though Toni Kroos is set to retire. Luka Modric is expected to stay, but his potential exit in the summer of 2025 could open up space for a new signing.

Bayer Leverkusen maestro Florian Wirtz has already been linked with a move for next summer. However, the La Liga champions also have their eyes on Musiala. The 21-year-old has registered 12 goals and eight assists from 38 outings in all competitions this season for Bayern Munich. He's been wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while and it now appears that the player is also open to a move.

The player's contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2026, so he could be available for a reduced fee next summer. Manchester City are interested in the German as well, but he has eyes only for Real Madrid.

Nacho Fernandes wants to stay

Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez is considering a U-turn on his decision to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. It was previously reported that the veteran defender had decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. Nacho has spent his entire career with Los Blancos, appearing 362 times for the senior side, but has never been a guaranteed starter.

It was believed that the 34-year-old would finally move on in search of regular football this year. Nacho is wanted in the Serie A but it was reported that he would prefer to join the MLS. However, it now appears that the Spaniard is having second thoughts about his decision. The La Liga giants have already placed a one-year deal on the table for him to consider and Nacho could end up signing the contract.

Toni Kroos was close to renewal, say Fabrizio Romano

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos was close to signing a new deal with Real Madrid in March, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The veteran midfielder recently announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of Euro 2024. Kroos' contract with the La Liga champions is up at the end of next month and speculation had been ripe regarding his future. However, he finally decided to call time on his glittering career this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano paid tribute to the 34-year-old.

“Kroos had almost extended his contract in March in terms of a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to carry on for one more year, but then he made a personal decision, also with his family and people close to him, to retire and leave football now,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For me, Kroos is a legendary midfielder – an incredible player. I’m big fan of both Luka Modric and Kroos, they’ve been among best couple of midfielders in the history of the game, insane players. What they have achieved together is really special and it’s a shame they can’t continue to form that Real Madrid midfield for a while longer, but all the best to Kroos in his retirement.”

Kroos has etched his name in Los Blancos' folklore, appearing 463 times in all competitions for the club to date.