Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; Chelsea want Andriy Lunin, and more - January 19, 2024

Real Madrid suffered a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Thursday (January 18) in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. The game was tied 2-2 after 90 minutes, but the hosts scored twice in extra time to send the defending champions crashing out.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 19, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid have received some refreshing news regarding their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are worried that the French megastar will not sign an extension. Mbappe’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of this season, but he has stalled a new deal. Los Blancos appear to be his next destination, with the club looking to lap him up on a Bosman move this summer.

The La Liga giants have twice burnt their hands attempting to sign the 25-year-old. Real Madrid offered PSG a colossal fee for Mbappe in the summer of 2021, which was turned down by the French side. Los Blancos then attempted to prise the player away on a Bosman move in 2022, but the Parisians convinced him to sign an extension at the eleventh hour.

PSG were confident of keeping their prized asset at the Parc des Princes this year, but there’s a growing pessimism at the club. The French champions have submitted a handsome offer for the 25-year-old to consider and are willing to further improve their proposal. However, Mbappe’s lack of response has been a concern, especially amid the sustained interest from Los Blancos.

Mbappe could sign a new deal and stay with PSG beyond the summer. However, if he agrees to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he might have to make significant financial sacrifices.

While the French icon is likely to receive a massive signing-on fee for arriving as a free agent, his salary at Real Madrid will be significantly lower than what the Parisians are offering.

Chelsea want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to Todofichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, and the Blues are hoping to take advantage.

The London giants had a reshuffle between the sticks last season, with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga both moving on. While the Senegalese left for the Middle East, Kepa went on loan to the Santiago Bernabeu, and his future remains uncertain.

Chelsea opted to bring in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but the player hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Blues are looking for a new face to provide competition for the No. 1 position.

Lunin has emerged as a candidate for the job. While the Ukrainian has failed to nail down a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, he remains an able deputy for Thibaut Courtois.

Lunin has also kept Kepa on his toes this season and even started ahead of the Spaniard in the Spanish Super Cup final last weekend. The 24-year-old has appeared 12 times this season for the La Liga giants, registering five clean sheets.

Kepa Arrizabalaga to be available for €20 million

Kepa Arrizabalaga has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea are willing to let Kepa Arrizabalaga leave for €20 million this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Spanish goalkeeper is on loan at Real Madrid but doesn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old expressed a desire to continue his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he has endured a mixed season.

Kepa has registered seven clean sheets in 17 appearances for the La Liga giants this season. With Andriy Lunin’s future up in the air, the Spaniard could be an option to replace him as the backup to Thibaut Courtois. However, Los Blancos are not prepared to pay the quoted fee for a No. 2.