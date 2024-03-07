Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Leny Yoro boost; Bayern Munich want Alphonso Davies stay, and more - March 7, 2024

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 6) in the UEFA Champions League to reach the quarterfinals. Vinicius Junior found the back of the net as the hosts progressed to the knockouts with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to bring Lille defender Leny Yoro to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich haven’t given up hope of left-back Alphonso Davies’ renewal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 7, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Leny Yoro boost

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to secure the services of Leny Yoro.

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, the French defender would like to join Real Madrid when he leaves Lille.

Yoro has been rock-solid at the back this season for the Ligue 1 side, registering 31 appearances across competitions, including 29 starts.

Still only 18, he has established himself as a first-team regular in Paulo Fonseca's side and has impressed the Los Blancos hierarchy.

The La Liga giants are looking to inject a shot of youth into their defensive set-up. David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez all on the wrong side of 30, so reinforcements are in order to maintain the quality at the back.

Yoro has the potential to become Eder Militao’s long-term partner, but there’s intense competition for his services. Paris Saint-Germain apparently have their eyes on the Frenchman as a replacement for Presnel Kimpembe.

However, the player’s preference to move to the Santiago Bernabeu could tilt the tide in favour of Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich want Alphonso Davies stay

Alphonso Davies’ future remains up in the air.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has hinted that Bayern Munich are ready to fight till the end to keep hold of Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian left-back will enter the final year of his contract with the club at the end of the season. The Bavarians want him to stay, but their efforts to tie him down to a new deal haven’t been fruitful so far.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation and are expected to move for Davies come summer. It's believed that the Bundesliga giants will be forced to move him on unless the player agrees an extension.

Recent reports have hinted that Bayern Munich are already scouting the market for reinforcements. However, speaking to Maximilian Koch, Eberl said that the Bavarians are yet to sit down with the 23-year-old for contract talks.

"I haven’t spoken to Alphonso Davies about the new deal yet. But I always have hope, the story is still open. I won’t give it up," said Eberl

Davies could be an upgrade on Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Josep Martinez heaps praise on Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has been impressive so far at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez has spoken highly of Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish midfielder has been in and out of Real Madrid’s starting XI this season but has been impressive whenever called upon.

Jude Bellingham’s explosive form has cut into Diaz’s game time, but he has still managed eight goals and four assists in 31 outings across competitions.

The 24-year-old also gave the world a reminder of his qualities with a brilliant goal against Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

That strike eventually proved to be the difference as Los Blancos eventually progressed to the last-eight of the competition.

Speaking to AS, Martinez said that Diaz could become one of the best in the world if he continues his progress with the La Liga giants.

“When I met him he already looked a bit special. If he has the patience that a club like Madrid requires to wait for his moment, he can become a top player in the world," said Martinez

He continued:

“He has great ability in one-on-one situations, a magnificent dribbling ability, he can handle both legs,… If he can wait for his chance to become a regular starter, I don’t think anyone will be able to stop him.”

Diaz’s future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, but he might have done enough to convince Real Madrid to keep hold of him for now.