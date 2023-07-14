Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reject €60 million Antonio Rudiger bid; Bayern Munich eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - July 14, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after failing to achieve their targets last season. Carlo Ancelotti's men lost their league title to Barcelona and also failed to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have turned down a €60 million offer from Manchester United for defender Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Real Madrid reject €60 million Antonio Rudiger bid

Real Madrid have rejected a €60 million bid from Manchester United for Antonio Rudiger, according to Nacional.

The Red Devils are keen to reinforce their backline this summer and look set to miss out on Napoli's Kim Min-jae. The South Korean defender was wanted at Old Trafford but is now expected to head to Bayern Munich. The Premier League giants have turned to Rudiger as an alternative.

The German defender has experience of playing in the league with Chelsea and has failed to cement his place in Los Blancos' starting XI. There's intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of the situation. They're willing to offer the 30-year-old higher wages at Old Trafford.

However, the La Liga giants are adamant that the player will not be sold. Real Madrid have an incredible opportunity to make a huge profit on a player who joined for free. However, the club consider Rudiger vital to their plans and will not entertain offers for him.

Bayern Munich eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to SPORT. The French midfielder's future at Real Madrid is up in the air, even though recent reports say that the player is firmly in Ancelotti's plans.

The 23-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining last summer, dropping down the pecking order as the season progressed. His situation will be further affected by Jude Bellingham's arrival this summer from Borussia Dortmund.

With Los Blancos looking to raise money to fund a blockbuster move for Kylian Mbappe, Tchouameni might no longer be safe at the club. The Bavarians are ready to make the most of the situation and bring the player to Germany. The Bundesliga champions are even willing to offer €100 million for the Frenchman this summer.

Fran Garcia delighted to be back at Santiago Bernabeu

Fran Garcia is happy to be back at Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos signed their former academy player from Rayo Vallecano this summer. The 23-year-old is likely to become the first choice left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Speaking to the club's website, Garcia was full of praise for the atmosphere at Real Madrid.

"I was lucky enough to meet some of the players in this dressing room in the final stages of Castilla, as I used to go up to training from time to time. It’s like a family, and there’s always a good atmosphere. That’s very good. I’m happy to be here and to keep growing," said Garcia.

He added:

"It is a source of great pride and excitement to be here after three years away. To return to what has been my home since I was 13 years old makes me happy and proud after so much hard work."

Garcia also had special words for Vallecano for helping him transform from a boy into a man.

"I see a boy who left home with hope and desire to come and do what he loved the most at the club of his dreams. I had the opportunity to grow and forge my career both as a player and as a person because I left very young," said Garcia.

He continued:

“Rayo has also given me the opportunity to continue growing and maturing as a person and in football. To come back here as a man and try to prove that I can play here.”

Garcia's arrival could all but end Ferland Mendy's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

