Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos release Kylian Mbappe statement; club step up Alphonso Davies pursuit, and more - November 5, 2023

Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (November 5) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team need a win to get back to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have released a statement denying any negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe regarding a move. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have stepped up their chase of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 5, 2023:

Real Madrid release Kylian Mbappe statement

Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris in 2024.

Real Madrid have rubbished recent reports claiming that they have already held talks with Kylian Mbappe regarding a move in 2024.

The French forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires the end of the season, but he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos and has been tipped to fill Karim Benzema's shoes.

Recent reports have saaid that the club have established contact with Mbappe regarding a Bosman move next summer. However in a statement shared on their website, the La Liga giants have refuted those claims.

"Given the information issued and published recently by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid wishes to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with the player whose rights belong to PSG," Real Madrid stated.

Real Madrid have twice failed in their attempts to sign the player.

Los Blancos step up Alphonso Davies pursuit

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have intensified talks with Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh regarding a move next summer, according to AS.

The Canadian left-back has been identified as the long-term solution for the left-back role at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 22-year-old's contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

Davies is reportedly open to joining the La Liga giants at the end of this season. The Canadian is arguably one of the best full-backs in the world. The left-back position remains a grey area for Los Blancos right now, so Davies could be a solid fit.

The Bavarians could be forced to cash in on him in the summer of 2024 if Davies continues to stall an extension.

Real Madrid suffer Reece James blow

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Reece James. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player remains focussed on giving his best for Chelsea.

Los Blancos have identified the Englishman as the ideal replacement for Dani Carvajal and want to move for him in 2024. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Blues consider James vital to their future plans.

"We always see rumours about Real Madrid and their appreciation for Reece James coming from the Spanish media, but guys, from what I’m hearing, it’s important to understand that Chelsea consider him a really important player for the future," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the London giants believe in James' immense potential and want him to stay.

"He’s been very unlucky with injuries, but everyone at the club, because he’s an English player, because he’s a very important full-back and because they believe his potential is still very big, they all want Reece James to remain part of the project," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"That’s why he’s the captain. That’s why he has the armband, and that’s why Pochettino, people in the board and others at the club see Reece James as a very important player for the future at Chelsea.

"So, at the moment, the situation remains quiet, and the focus of the player is also to do his best for Chelsea, which is why he signed a contract extension almost one year ago."

The La Liga giants are expected to target an able replacement for Carvajal next summer.