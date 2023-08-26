Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos retain Dusan Vlahovic interest; club eyeing Reece James, and more - August 26, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win at the Estadio de Balaidos against Celta Vigo in La Liga in Friday (August 25). Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game to help Carlo Ancelotti's team continue their winning start to the season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on Chelsea full-back Reece James.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 26, 2023:

Real Madrid retain Dusan Vlahovic interest

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could move for Dusan Vlahovic in the final days of the transfer window, according to Tuttojuve.

The Serbian striker remains unsettled at Juventus amid reports of a fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri are willing to consider his departure. and there's quite interest in the 23-year-old.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer to move to Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappe remains their preferred choice, but a move is only expected to materialise in 2024. However, a striker remains a pressing need for the La Liga giants this season.

Ancelotti has opted to rope in Joselu to address the vacant No. 9 position but has had to rely on new signing Bellingham for the goals so far. Vinicius' recent injury has also highlighted how thin the attacking options are at the Italian tactician's disposal. As such, Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Vlahovic.

The Serb has all the qualities needed to be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu and is also itching to leave Turin. Los Blancos are apparently working on a €60 million offer to convince Juventus to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Los Blancos eyeing Reece James

Reece James has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain interested in Reece James to address their right-back conundrum, according to Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are in the market for Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement and have their eyes on James. President Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the Englishman and wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti echoes the same sentiment, and Los Blancos are considering a move for the 23-year-old in 2024. However, prising him away from Chelsea would be no easy task.

The Blues have James firmly in their plans and have handed him the armband this summer to ward off potential suitors. He's under a lengthy contract with the London giants, and even if they do agree a move, the Englishman is likely to cost a fortune.

Aymeric Laporte wanted Santiago Bernabeu move this summer

Aymeric Laporte left the Etihad this summer.

Aymeric Laporte wanted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Spanish international left Manchester City this summer to move to the Middle East. However, he was hoping to secure a move to a bigger club. Los Blancos and Barcelona were his preferred destination, and the former might have been tempted to move for him.

Eder Militao's ACL injury has effectively ruled him out of the season. The Brazilian was a first-team regular under Ancelotti and will be a huge miss.

While the Italian does have defensive cover in Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho, the trio are on the wrong side of 30. As such, Laporte could have been an option for the Spanish giants, but they decided not to move for him.