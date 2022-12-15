Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sanction January exit for Eden Hazard; club shelve Erling Haaland pursuit, and more - December 15, 2022

Real Madrid could be tempted to make changes to their squad in the January transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in La Liga table, two points behind Barcelona after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to let Eden Hazard leave in January. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have shelved their pursuit of Erling Haaland. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 15, 2022:

Real Madrid sanction January exit for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Real Madrid are ready to allow Eden Hazard to leave this winter, according to Marca via Madrid Universal. The La Liga giants have run out of patience with the Belgian, whose struggles seem to have no end. The 31-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from Chelsea as one of the best players in the game.

However, Hazard has hardly done anything of repute with Los Blancos, dropping down the pecking order of late. His situation is not expected to improve under Carlo Ancelotti, and Real Madrid want to cash in on him in January. The Belgian also had a dreadful time with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has announced his retirement from international football.

Hazard wants to concentrate on his club career, but it now appears that he could have the chance for a fresh start in January. The 31-year-old has appeared just six times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, recording one goal and an assist.

Los Blancos shelve Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland has been imperious for Manchester City this season.

Real Madrid have shelved their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Norwegian striker is one of the rising stars of world football at the moment. He made a much-publicised move to Manchester City this summer and has gone from strength to strength at the Etihad. Los Blancos were previously linked with a future move for the 22-year-old.

However, Haaland is no longer a priority for the La Liga giants. Real Madrid wanted the Norwegian to be a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema but have now identified Palmeiras prodigy Endrick for the role. With the Brazilian reportedly snapped up, Los Blancos will now move away from Haaland and turn to alternate targets.

Toni Kroos heaps praise on Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Varane

Achraf Hakimi (left) reached the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco.

Toni Kroos has spoken highly of Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan enjoyed a superb run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping his country reach the semifinals. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back has been linked with a move to his former side Real Madrid of late, thanks to his stellar performances with club and country.

Speaking to Real Total, as cited by Madrid Universal, Kroos was full of praise for his former teammate.

“I think he’s (Hakimi) great. We played together for a year. Back then, you saw in training that he was an extremely fast and, above all, attacking full-back. There are so few of them that even back then I thought: He has something special," said Kroos.

He added:

“I think you can learn to defend better where he had his weaknesses and what he totally caught up on. He’s always had the offensive side. It wouldn’t have been a problem if he’d stayed a little longer.“

The German midfielder also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Raphael Varane. The Frenchman left Los Blancos last summer to move to Manchester United. The 29-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the Red Devils recently. He has also helped Les Bleus reach the final of the 2022 World Cup, where they will take on Argentina on Sunday (December 18).

"Incredibly fast. Really one of the fastest teammates, I would even say. There were a few quick ones. He’s really incredible. I haven’t seen anyone run away from him in the time here. He was a solid pillar with us alongside (Sergio) Ramos in the really big years," said Kroos.

He continued:

“He did an outstanding job and a really complete package. He doesn’t do miracles with the ball up front but is a highly awkward defender to play against. You can’t beat him in the air, as I said, he’s incredibly fast, can’t run away from him either. Good man."

Varane has appeared 11 times for Manchester United across competitions this season.

