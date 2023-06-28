Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos could sign Kylian Mbappe for €200 million; Eduardo Camavinga extends stay, and more - June 28, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished second in the league in the recently concluded campaign but won the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could secure the services of Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe this summer for €180-200 million. Elsewhere, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has committed his long-term future to the La Liga giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 28, 2023:

Real Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe for €200 million

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could secure the services of Kylian Mbappe for €180-200 million this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The French forward's future is the talk of the town this summer. Mbappe is among the best players in the world and a future Ballon d'Or winner. He has lit up Ligue 1 during his stay with Paris Saint-Germain and is their most important player right now.

However, the 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires in just over a year, but he has decided not sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 giants would ideally likely him to stay in Paris but are not averse to cashing in on him this summer. Mbappe, meanwhile, would prefer to continue with the club till the end of his hefty contract next year. Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the player and were previously plotting to lap him up as a free agent next summer. However, recent developments have forced them back to the drawing board. It's now believed that PSG are willing to let Mbappe go should someone match their value of the player.

Real Madrid would prefer a Bosman move for Mbappe next summer and remain undecided about a transfer this year. However, they're also aware of the growing interest in the Frenchman's services, especially from the Premier League.

Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool are willing to offer €250 million for the 24-year-old. As such, Los Blancos might have to act quickly if they want the player to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga extends stay

Eduardo Camavinga has committed his future to Real Madrid.

Eduardo Camavinga has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and has emerged as a key member of Ancelotti's side. The Italian even used the 20-year-old as a left-back on a few occasions, and Camavinga didn't disappoint.

His efforts have generated interest from suitors around Europe, but Los Blancos were always adamant that his future is with the club. The La Liga giants have now tied the Frenchman down to a new deal.

Camavinga has agreed a new contract with improved terms that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have set his release clause at a whopping €1 billion.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham had raised doubts regarding the 20-year-old's future. However, Los Blancos are clear that Camavinga remains central to their plans.

The La Liga giants are very happy with the player's performances. His attitude has also impressed the club's hierarchy, and an announcement about his extension is expected soon.

Alvaro Odriozola set to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Alvaro Odriozola's time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end

Alvaro Odriozola is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Spanish right-back is an isolated figure in Ancelotti's squad and registered just 92 minutes of first-team action in the 2022-23 season.

The Italian manager is looking to continue with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez as his preferred options for the position next season. Ancelotti has already informed Odriozola that his situation is unlikely to improve any time soon.

All parties agree that a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu will be in the best interests of the player. However, there's no concrete interest in the Spaniard at the moment.

Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Juventus reportedly have their eyes on the 27-year-old but are yet to submit an offer on the table. Los Blancos are keen to move him on this summer.

