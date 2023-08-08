Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos to sign Kylian Mbappe this year; club receive Dusan Vlahovic boost, and more - August 8, 2023

Real Madrid are working to build a squad capable enough to fight for both the league and UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign. Carlo Ancelotti’s side surrendered both titles last season, but they did win the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are likely to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe this year

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are likely to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to journalist Rodrigo Faez.

The French forward has been a target for the La Liga giants in the last two seasons. Los Blancos want to sign him for free in 2024, but Paris Saint-Germain's insistence of a sale this summer could force them into action.

Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and will not consider alternate destinations. The Parisians previously wanted €300 million for the 24-year-old but are now willing to let him go for €250 million in lieu of his contract situation.

However, Real Madrid do not intent to pay over €180 million for the player this year. There’s a belief that the two parties could find a middle ground in negotiations.

Los Blancos receive Dusan Vlahovic boost

Dusan Vlahovic (right) has admirers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is a target for Ancelotti this summer, but Chelsea have been touted as the favourites to land the player. The Blues are reportedly working on a swap deal with Juventus that would see Romelu Lukaku and Vlahovic switch places.

However, according to The Guardian, Pochettino is not convinced by the Serb. The Argentinean manager is looking to add a new No. 9 to his roster this year but wants a different profile to the 23-year-old.

That could open the door for the La Liga giants to take advantage. Vlahovic could be a relatively cheaper alternative to Mbappe should Los Blancos fail to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes unlikely to arrive at Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bruno Guimaraes is unlikely to leave Newcastle United this summer, according to Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed a sparkling turn of fortunes since arriving at St. James’ Park last year. Real Madrid were in conversation with the 25-year-old last summer in their bid to sign a replacement for Casemiro.

A move failed to materialise last year, but Newcastle’s failure to tie the player down to a new deal have added to speculation regarding his future. However, speaking to the press as cited by Shields Gazette, Howe appeared confident that his star man will be in the team next season.

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave. I feel we are protected enough. The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

"That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in. It is where the player feels his home is, and, I think, he feels that his home is Newcastle,” said Howe.

He continued:

“You can never tell what will happen in football. I can’t sit here and say clubs won’t be interested in Bruno. For me, he’s an outstanding player, but I see a player who is very committed to this football club.”

Los Blancos have a galaxy of stars in midfield, so they might not be too frustrated if they miss out on Guimaraes.