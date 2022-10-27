Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos step up efforts to sign €100 million midfielder; club face Chelsea competition for Newcastle United star, and more - October 27, 2022

Real Madrid stuttered to a 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's wards, however, are unbeaten in La Liga and face Girona next in the league on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have stepped up their efforts to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder valued at €100 million. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from Chelsea for the signature of a Newcastle United midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 27, 2022:

Real Madrid step up efforts to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham.

According to ESPN FC via The Real Champs, the club will soon enter crunch talks to facilitate a move for the English midfielder next summer. The 19-year-old has been in outstanding form for Borussia Dortmund this season and is a long-term target for Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants already boast some of the biggest names in the game on their roster. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde make up an enviable midfield ensemble for Ancelotti. However, with Modric and Kroos in the final phase of their career, the Italian is eager to lay down succession plans for the experienced duo.

ari @aritrabvb1909 Jude Bellingham this season:



• Top scorer for Borussia Dortmund

• Most G+A for Borussia Dortmund

• 2nd highest goals in the UCL

• Highest G+A in the UCL

• Scored in every game in the UCL.

• 10 G+A in all comps, only teenager except Musiala to do so in top 5 leagues. Jude Bellingham this season:• Top scorer for Borussia Dortmund• Most G+A for Borussia Dortmund• 2nd highest goals in the UCL• Highest G+A in the UCL• Scored in every game in the UCL. • 10 G+A in all comps, only teenager except Musiala to do so in top 5 leagues. https://t.co/eLHeRwnufn

Bellingham is the first name on the list, with Madrid confident that his arrival would take the team to an even higher level. The Englishman has registered eight goals from 18 games this campaign, while his leadership qualities have also caught the eye.

The 19-year-old is wanted at clubs around Europe and is valued at above €100 million. There are even claims that he could even cost as high as €150 million. There's a rising interest in his signature, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also hot on his heels.

Los Blancos face Chelsea competition for Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu..

Real Madrid will have to ward off competition from Chelsea to secure the signature of Bruno Guimaraes, according to Goal via The Real Champs.

The Brazilian midfielder has been in stupendous form since arriving at Newcastle United at the start of this year. Guimaraes has registered seven goals from 26 appearances for the Magpies and has popped up on the radar of Los Blancos.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have expressed interest in Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes. They enquired about Guimaraes after hearing Real Madrid could move to persuade the Brazil international to make a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu. Chelsea have expressed interest in Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes. They enquired about Guimaraes after hearing Real Madrid could move to persuade the Brazil international to make a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu. ~ @NizaarKinsella

The La Liga giants remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the wrong side of 30.

The club have their eyes on Guimaraes and could attempt to prise him away next year. However, the Blues are interested in the player as well and could move for him as early as January.

Juventus planning January move for Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola could be off to Turin.

Juventus are planning to move for Alvaro Odriozola in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC. The Spanish right-back has struggled for chances at Real Madrid since arriving in 2018 and has spent much of his time out on loan. Odriozola is behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is yet to be convinced by the 26-year-old and could sanction the player's departure at the turn of the year. The Bianconeri have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature as they look to shore up their full-back options next year. Los Blancos are likely to accept an initial loan offer with a €15 million option to buy.

