Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow; club planning Toni Kroos renewal, and more - January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to hand veteran midfielder Toni Kroos a new deal this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 31, 2024:

Real Madrid suffer Alphonso Davies blow

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies has said that he's happy at Bayern Munich amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants have reportedly identified the Canadian left-back as a priority target for the summer, as per MARCA. Los Blancos want the 23-year-old to replace Ferland Mendy, who remains linked with an exit.

Davies has appeared 179 times for the Bavarians, registering nine goals and setting up 28. The Canadian’s attacking style of play makes him an ideal choice for Real Madrid, who are hoping to pick him up on a reduced fee this year, with his contract expiring in 2025.

However, speaking to Kicker, Davies seemed to hint that he will stay put at the Allianz Arena.

I feel very comfortable here, I play in an incredible team, one of the best in Europe. I'm staying focused and will give my all for the team and for our fans.

"In 2020, nobody really had me on their list. I was relatively unknown, and I delivered. After that, the expectations on me were great," said Davies.

He continued:

"I think overall I did justice to that, but of course not always, not in every game. There are very few players who really manage to do that every time throughout their career."

Davies also revealed that he has altered his style of play in recent years but added that he wants to keep improving.

“My style of play has changed a little bit since then. A little less tricks, a little less dribbling, a little less risk-taking, but today I understand other things better than I did four years ago.

"Of course, I'm more experienced today, but I'm still young, and I want to keep learning and improving,” said Davies.

Los Blancos may have to move on to alternate targets for the left-back role but could also consider Mendy’s stay.

Los Blancos planning Toni Kroos renewal

Toni Kroos could sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Real Madrid are planning to extend Toni Kroos' stay, according to Cadena SER. The German midfielder is a club legend, but his contract runs at the end of this season. The 34-year-old spoke of hanging his boots last year before Los Blancos convinced him to sign a new deal.

The La Liga giants are ready to tie him to the club for another season. Real Madrid are likely to lose Luka Modric at the end of the campaign, with the Croatian reportedly unhappy at his lack of chances.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos could also be on his way in search of regular game time. Instead of investing in a new midfielder, Los Blancos want to keep hold of Kroos for at least another year.

Kylian Mbappe unlikely to join Liverpool, says pundit

Kylian Mbappe is likely to be on the move this year.

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Liverpool, according to RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen.

The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and Real Madrid are hoping to lap him up for free. The Reds are also hot on Mbappe’s heels, as per reports, and have been named as Los Blancos’s main competition for the player’s signature.

However, speaking recently as cited by Le10Sport, Rothen said that the 25-year-old doesn’t want to move to the Premier League.

“Why does Zinedine Zidane not want to go to England? It’s just not the same life.

"The living conditions, the language, that’s understandable. Look, Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to go to England. Kylian Mbappe does not want to play in the best championship in the world,” said Rothen.

The Parisians are likely to offer Mbappe a huge contract to convince him to stay.