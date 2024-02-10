Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe setback; club face competition for Alphonso Davies, and more - February 10, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (February 10) for a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are leading the title race after 23 games, two points ahead of their opponents this weekend, who are second.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 10, 2024:

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe setback

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to AS, Paris Saint-Germain remain determined to keep hold of their prized asset and are offering him a new two-year deal worth €80 million. The French superstar’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Blancos are in talks to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move this year. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old but have twice failed to prise him away from the Ligue 1 champions. They are hoping to be third-time lucky this year, but PSG are plotting to scupper their plans.

Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid but wants to be the highest-paid player at the club, a demand that's non-negotiable. Unless Los Blancos agree to pay him more than Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior, he could opt to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

The La Liga giants have offered him a base pay of €15 million per year, but that doesn’t include bonuses and image rights.

Los Blancos face competition for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid will have to battle Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Alphonso Davies this summer, according to HITC.

The Canadian left-back is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich but is yet to agree a new deal. Los Blancos are hot on his heels and want to sign him for a reduced fee this summer.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new left-back amid the continued struggles of Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman is also expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Davies has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job and could sort out the position for years. However, Real Madrid will have to ward off competition from the Premier League to get their man.

Micky van de Ven tipped to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Micky van de Ven has been a huge hit with Spurs.

Micky van de Ven could eventually move to Real Madrid, according to former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore.

The Dutch defender has been a revelation since joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a reported fee of £34.5 million. Van de Ven has struggled with a hamstring injury this season but has still played 16 games across competitions, starting all of them.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new defender this year and have identified Lille’s Leny Yoro as a target. However, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez on the wrong side of 30, reinforcements are likely to be in order. Van de Ven could be an option following his impressive recent rise.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Manchester City could also move for the 22-year-old.

“Van de Ven looks like a top-quality signing. Fair play to Spurs’ recruitment department because even though he missed a chunk of the season out injured, he looks like he is going to be one of the signings of the season.

"He has excellent positional awareness and looks to be a solid leader who communicates and organises his backline. I think Spurs’ only concern will be keeping hold of him long-term,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid or Manchester City come in for him in a season or two — they’ve both probably already got their eye on him.

"Daniel Levy should already be preparing a new contract for him; one that includes a clause to prevent the club from losing a player that looks like becoming their most valuable asset.”

Van de Ven became the quickest player in the Premier League against Brentford in January this year, registering an impressive speed of 37.38 km/hr.