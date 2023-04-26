Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Rafael Leao blow; Nacho tempted by Premier League interest, and more - April 26, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a 4-2 defeat against Girona on Tuesday in La Liga. Four goals from Valentín Castellanos all but ended Carlo Ancelotti's hopes of defending the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez is tempted by interest from the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 26, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Rafael Leao blow

Rafael Leao is unlikely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Rafael Leao this summer. According to journalist Carlo Laudisa via Get Football News Italy, the Portuguese forward wants to stay at AC Milan.

The 23-year-old’s contract with the Rossoneri runs out in 2024, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. Leao has been a revelation for Milan this season, amassing 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions.

His performances have earned him attention from around Europe, with Los Blancos and Chelsea eager to secure his signature. The La Liga giants are looking for a successor for Karim Benzema and have their eyes on Leao.

The Portuguese is flattered by the interest from the European powerhouses but has decided to extend his stay with Milan. Real Madrid, as such, will have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Nacho tempted by Premier League interest

Nacho Fernandez could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

Nacho Fernandez is contemplating a move away from Real Madrid amid interest from the Premier League, according to AS.

The Spanish defender is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign a new deal. The La Liga giants want to keep him at the club and have placed an offer on the table. However, the 33-year-old is yet to sign across the dotted line.

Nacho has grown in importance for Carlo Ancelotti in recent months, where he has been thrust into action owing to the injury troubles of first-team starters. The Spaniard was previously expected to sign a new deal by the end of the season but is having second thoughts now. He's aware that he will only be handed a one-year deal by Real Madrid.

However, clubs from the Premier League are ready to hand him a meaty contract running for two to three years. The La Liga giants are willing to respect his decision, as he has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu. If Nacho wants to leave, he will do so with the blessings of the club.

Carlo Ancelotti apologises to fans for Girona defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has apologised to fans after Real Madrid’s defeat to Girona on Tuesday.

Los Blancos gave a poor account of themselves and lost ground to Barcelona in the race for the league title. Ancelotti’s team had a night to forget, managing just three shots on target despite enjoying 72% possession.

Speaking after the game, the Italian criticised his backline but assured fans that the team will be back to their best against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

“It’s tough because when you lose it must be tough. The match was bad in defence. And that was the key, because we did well on the ball, especially at the beginning. But we were not convincing in the duels. We were caught in two counterattacks, and from there, everything became more difficult,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“I understand that the fans are hurt. We apologise. We are also hurt. But the fans know that we will be fine in the cup final, as well as in the semifinal (against City). It’s harder to say today, but this match does not represent Madrid. We apologise, but we must look ahead.”

Ancelotti also said that the defeat will remove any complacency that could have been building up.

“Yes, it can (be good for the team). A defeat is never good, but the defensive commitment is too important, and if we have it, we will always win. It’s unbelievable. The team was on a good defensive streak. We conceded with a lack of forcefulness in the duels and a lack of organisation,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Every time they came out from the back they made uncontrolled transitions. And in one minute in the second half, our legs were cut off. We are very hurt. We have to pick ourselves up. We have everything at stake.”

Real Madrid next face Almeria in La Liga on Saturday (April 29).

