Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer setback in pursuit of German prodigy; club named among possible destinations for Erling Haaland, and more - 11th December 2021

Real Madrid will look to continue their blistering form when they face Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Los Blancos are atop the league standings after 16 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a German prodigy. Elsewhere, Mino Raiola has named Los Blancos among the possible destinations for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Real Madrid suffer setback in pursuit of Karim Adeyemi

Real Madrid have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Karim Adeyemi. According to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes, the German prodigy is already in talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a move next year. Los Blancos were eager to sign the talented 19-year-old, but now look set to miss out on him.

Adeyemi has been outstanding for RB Salzburg this season. The German has amassed 15-goals and three assists from 27 games across competitions so far. That has helped him earn admirers across clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is already at the fag end of his career, so Real Madrid are looking for his successor. Los Blancos do have the likes of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz in their squad, but neither has inspired much confidence so far.

As such, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Adeyemi. However, Borussia Dortmund have already stolen a march on Los Blancos by entering talks with the 19-year-old. The Bundesliga side have identified the German prodigy as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland, who looks set to leave the club next summer.

Los Blancos named among possible destinations for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have been named among the possible destinations for Erling Haaland by the player's agent Mino Raiola.

The Norwegian is one of the most promising strikers in world football at the moment. Los Blancos have an interest in the player, and are tipped to go all out for him next summer.

Speaking to Sport1, as relayed by Marca, Raiola said that Haaland could be on the move next summer.

"He can, and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to," said Raiola.

"There is a great possibility that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. We will tell the club what our idea is, and they will tell us theirs, but no decision will be made in winter," continued Raiola.

Marco Asensio opens up on Real Madrid future

Marco Asensio has opened up on his Real Madrid future. The Spaniard is tipped to leave Los Blancos after failing to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

However, speaking to Moviestar+ as relayed by Marca, Asensio said that it is too early to talk about his departure from Real Madrid.

"It is still too early to talk about (a potential departure from Real Madrid). As I said, I want to be playing, working and have consistency. Then we'll see how things go," said Asensio.

