Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Victor Osimhen blow; club want Joao Felix, and more - February 12, 2023

Real Madrid return to action in La Liga on Wednesday (February 15) when they host Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s men became Club World Cup champions by beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in a goalfest at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants want Joao Felix as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 12, 2023:

Real Madrid suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen. According to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle, Napoli have no intention of letting the Nigerian striker leave the club this summer.

The La Liga giants are among a host of clubs hoping to secure the player’s signature at the end of the season.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player of the Month for January 2023.



He is one of the best Strikers in the world. Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player of the Month for January 2023.He is one of the best Strikers in the world. https://t.co/imPEYsAeII

With Karim Benzema at the twilight of his career, Los Blancos have begun the search for his successor. They have identified Osimhen as a possible option and want to move for the player this summer. The 24-year-old has registered 17 goals and four assists in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

Real Madrid are hoping to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, while Arsenal also have their eyes on the player. However, Osimhen’s contract runs till 2025, giving Napoli the edge in negotiations. The Serie A giants are already planning for the future with their star man and want to hand him an improved contract soon.

Los Blancos want Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Joao Felix as the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese forward is currently on loan to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid. However, the Premier League giants do not have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Jim Beglin @jimbeglin João Félix cost Atlético Madrid £113m from Benfica but it’s taking the attacking freedom he has (on loan) at Chelsea to reward such value. Class act. João Félix cost Atlético Madrid £113m from Benfica but it’s taking the attacking freedom he has (on loan) at Chelsea to reward such value. Class act.

That leaves the door open for Los Blancos to take advantage this summer. Felix doesn’t appear to have a future with Los Rojiblancos, and Real Madrid are hoping to convince their bitter rivals to cash in on him this year. With Karim Benzema showing signs of regression, it might be time for the Frenchman to pass the baton.

Felix could be the perfect candidate to take Los Blancos forward. He has one goal in two appearances for Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge last month.

Carlo Ancelotti not looking to leave

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. The Italian has recently been linked with the Brazilian national team job. Multiple reports have claimed that he will take charge of the South American side this summer.

However, speaking after winning the Club World Cup, the Italian rubbished those claims.

“I'm not leaving here until they fire me. I'm delighted to form part of Real Madrid's history. We have had a nice time here in Morocco, with lots of Real Madrid fans supporting us. We leave very happy,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also said that he's delighted with Federico Valverde, who fulfilled his manager’s target of scoring ten goals this season.

“I'm glad he has achieved this because now I don't have to rip up my coaching license. Valverde has gone through a tough time, but he's getting back to his best. He is contributing a lot for us, not just because of the goals he can score,” said Ancelotti.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Valverde just scored his 10th goal of the season and celebrated it with Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti made a bet with Valverde in the summer that if he didn't score 10 goals this season, he would retire...Valverde just scored his 10th goal of the season and celebrated it with Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti made a bet with Valverde in the summer that if he didn't score 10 goals this season, he would retire...Valverde just scored his 10th goal of the season and celebrated it with Ancelotti 😂👏 https://t.co/m12yunIjaI

The Italian also showered praise on Vinicius Junior and was appreciative of his development.

“This could be a new boost for him. He is progressing, continuing the progression that started last season. We're very happy with him, especially because we see that he keeps improving. He is much more decisive now and is scoring in most games or making the difference in most games,” said Ancelotti.

Vinicius has scored 16 goals and set up seven in 33 games across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes