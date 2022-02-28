Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in talks with Jules Kounde; club interested in PSG star, and more - 28 February 2022

Real Madrid picked up the 18th win of their La Liga campaign on Saturday away at Real Valladolid. Carlo Ancelotti's wards won 1-0 on the road to remain firmly in control of the title race after 26 games. They lead second-placed Sevilla by six points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in talks with Jules Kounde over a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a former player who is currently with PSG.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 28th February 2022:

Real Madrid in talks with Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are engaged in talks with Jules Kounde regarding a possible move this summer, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Sevilla star is one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe right now. La Liga giants Madrid are among a few clubs interested in his services.

Kounde looks set to leave Sevilla this summer. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last year, but a deal broke down in the eleventh hour. The 23-year-old hasn't let that setback affect him, and has been in top form this campaign. His performances have endeared the player to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants refrained from investing in a new central defender last summer, despite losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to address that this year. The Italian has a settled centre-back pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao, but there's very little cover for the two in the squad.

Investing in a player like Kounde could pay dividends for a decade. Real Madrid have already begun talks with the player's entourage to facilitate his move. However, the Frenchman has also generated interest from Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Blues are ready to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are also eyeing a move for Kounde to bolster their backline. Both clubs have initiated contact with Kounde's representatives, and could provide stiff competition to Los Blancos for his services.

Los Blancos interested in Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi (left) could make a high-profile return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are interested in Achraf Hakimi, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Moroccan has been one of the top right-backs in Europe the last few seasons. He joined PSG last summer, and has hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes, bagging three goals and as many assists. Los Blancos are pleased with his development, and are plotting for his return in the summer.

The Football Crew @footballcrew_uk 4. Achraf Hakimi

It is not surprising that PSG paid a huge fee to sign him this summer. He scored 7 goals and made 11 assists as Inter Milan won the Serie A last season. He has continued his fine form at PSG so far this season. 4. Achraf HakimiIt is not surprising that PSG paid a huge fee to sign him this summer. He scored 7 goals and made 11 assists as Inter Milan won the Serie A last season. He has continued his fine form at PSG so far this season. https://t.co/lOM45mgezc

Hakimi rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, but was allowed to leave on loan to Borussia Dortmund after failing to cement a place in the starting XI.

On his return in the summer of 2020, the La Liga giants were unconvinced of his qualities, and sold him to Inter Milan for €43 million. In his only season in Italy, Hakimi played a key role in the Nerazzurri's first Scudetto triumph in 11 years, contributing seven goals and ten assists, before he arrived at PSG on a €60 million transfer.

Real Madrid have been left to rue their decision to let Hakimi go, and are ready to make amends this year. However, Madrid and PSG have a strained relationship due to Los Blancos' public courting of the Parisians' star attacker Kylian Mbappe. As such, prising Hakimi away won't be easy, as he's contracted with the Parisians till 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti contemplating Bernardo Silva move

Bernardo Silva has been on fine form this season.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Bernardo Silva, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Portuguese has been in superb form for Manchester City since arriving in 2017. He has hit an even higher gear in the current campaign, bagging ten goals and three assists across competitions. That has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old reportedly dreams of joining Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are also monitoring him with interest. Silva has been identified as the perfect replacement for Dani Ceballos and Isco, who are both set to leave the club in the summer.

However, with Manchester City planning to renew his deal, they could ask for a premium for Silva, which could douse Madrid's interest in the midfielder.

