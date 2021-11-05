Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in talks to sign RB Salzburg prodigy; club monitoring Portuguese midfielder, and more - 5th November 2021

Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, a point behind Real Sociedad, having played one fewer game.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in a German prodigy who plays for RB Salzburg. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring a Portuguese midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th November 2021.

Real Madrid in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi

Real Madrid are in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi.

Real Madrid are in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi, according to AS via Sport1. Los Blancos are always scouting the market for the next big thing in the game, and have identified the German prodigy as their next target.

The 19-year-old has been sensational for RB Salzburg this season, scoring 14 times in 21 appearances across competitions. His performances have already seen him getting compared with former RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland.

Adeyemi has forced clubs around Europe to sit up and take notice. Real Madrid are among his suitors, while PSG, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are all keeping a close eye on the German. Bayern Munich are also interested in the teenager, who spent two years in their academy.

However, Los Blancos have raced ahead of the pile by already initiating talks with the player's representatives regarding a possible move next year.

The report claims that Real Madrid have held a conversation with the player's camp. Adeyemi's team was in the Spanish capital on Thursday, and met with Los Blancos' board to discuss a potential transfer.

The La Liga giants are looking for a successor to Karim Benzema, and believe the German could eventually fill his shoes. Real Madrid are now expected to speed up their efforts, and start negotiations with Salzburg. Adeyemi's current deal with the Austrian side expires in 2024.

Los Blancos monitoring Joao Palhinha

Real Madrid are interested in Joao Palhinha.

Real Madrid are interested in Joao Palhinha, according to Transfer Market Web. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Casemiro, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the balance.

Palhinha has been an indispensable part of Sporting Lisbon's starting eleven in recent times, and helped them win the Primera Liga last season. The Portuguese could be an able replacement for Casemiro if he leaves Madrid.

Even if Casemiro decides to stay, Real Madrid lack a proper backup to the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu. Palhinha's arrival would certainly ease the pressure on the Brazilian. However, the Portuguese will not come cheap, as he has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

Newcastle United interested in Real Madrid's Casemiro

Newcastle United are interested in Casemiro.

Newcastle United are interested in Casemiro, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Brazilian has been an ever-present in Real Madrid's midfield for years. Casemiro has appeared 300 times for Los Blancos, scoring 30 goals and setting up 25 others. However, the 29-year-old's future hangs in the balance, and he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge next year.

Real Madrid could be willing to cash in on the Brazilian next summer amid interest from The Magpies.

