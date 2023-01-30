Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want backup striker this summer; club eyeing Marcelo Brozovic, and more - January 30, 2023

Real Madrid could only manage a goalless draw against Real Sociedad on Sunday (January 29) in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result saw Carlo Ancelotti's side drop five points behind league leaders Barcelona after 18 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos want to secure a backup striker this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Marcelo Brozovic. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 30, 2023:

Real Madrid want backup striker in summer

Real Madrid want more cover for Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are planning to sign a backup striker this summer, according to AS. Jude Bellingham remains a top priority for the La Liga giants this year, and the club are preparing to enter the battle for his signature at the end of the season. However, Ancelotti also desires a new No. 9 to cover for Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been in good form this season, but there's a lack of backup for the position. Los Blancos are planning to change that in the summer. Real Madrid's preference is to install Erling Haaland as Benzema's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Norwegian could only be available in 2024.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Carlo Ancelotti requested an experienced back-up striker in the summer because he has no trust in Mariano. | Carlo Ancelotti requested an experienced back-up striker in the summer because he has no trust in Mariano. @abc_es 🚨| Carlo Ancelotti requested an experienced back-up striker in the summer because he has no trust in Mariano. @abc_es

As such, Los Blancos want someone to help them cruise through next season, with Mariano Diaz not expected to hang around. The La Liga giants would want someone like Javier Hernandez or Emmanuel Adebayor, who can operate as a substitute forward, but have not zeroed in on a target yet.

Los Blancos eyeing Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Marcelo Brozovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Luka Modric, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. The Croatian has been a fabulous servant to the club but has shown signs of fatigue recently.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Marcelo Brozovic is moving away from Inter in the summer. They value the midfielder at €30m. Chelsea,Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested. Inter consider him transferable and could sell him. [GdS] #Inter Marcelo Brozovic is moving away from Inter in the summer. They value the midfielder at €30m. Chelsea,Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested. Inter consider him transferable and could sell him. [GdS] #Inter https://t.co/fUXyQ0Ku9y

Los Blancos want to lay down succession plans for the 37-year-old and have identified his compatriot as the ideal candidate.

Brozovic is tied to Inter Milan till 2026 but the Nerazzurri are willing to let him leave at the end of the season. The Serie A giants are likely to demand €30 million for his signature, while Real Madrid also face competition from Barcelona and Chelsea for his signature.

The 30-year-old has registered two goals in 12 appearances across competitions for Inter this season.

Carlo Ancelotti satisfied with draw

Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with Real Madrid's performance against Real Sociedad, despite dropping points. The result was a setback in Los Blancos' quest to defend their La Liga title, with the club playing catch-up to Barcelona.

After the game, as cited by AS, Ancelotti said that his team showed impressive intensity on the pitch despite playing 120 minutes on Thursday.

"I’m satisfied; the team played very well. I think we pushed for the full 90 minutes, playing with lots of intensity. Real Sociedad didn’t play as they usually do, we put pressed them high up the pitch. You couldn’t tell that we’d played extra time on Thursday; we kept our intensity up until the end," said Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "We played one of the best games of the season." 🎙| Ancelotti: "We played one of the best games of the season."

Ancelotti also outlined why he made just two changes to the team that played on Thursday.

"In the end, Asensio took Valverde’s place as one of the midfield three. Rodrygo played more on the wing but came infield; he knows how to move between positions. It was difficult to make changes; nobody deserved to be come off," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"Valverde and Ceballos played very well. I was happy with how the team were playing, and I didn’t want to disrupt that; we played a good game. But of course, if you don’t score/ ... I’m satisfied overall, though."

Madrid next face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (February 2) in La Liga.

