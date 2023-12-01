Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, club eyeing €100m Florian Wirtz deal and more - December 1, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Granda at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (December 2) in the league. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are at the top of the La Liga table after 14 games, tied on 35 points with second-placed Girona.

In transfer news, Los Blancos are interested in both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe ahead of 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to offer €100m for Florian Wirtz.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 1, 2023.

Real Madrid want Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as they look to reinforce their squad in 2024, according to AS.

The two superstars of modern football are the new darlings of the La Liga giants, who are gearing up for a 'Galactico' addition next summer. Mbappe is a long-term target for the club, who have previously tried - without success - to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French superstar could be available as a free agent at the end of this season when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires. Signing a player of Mbappe's caliber on a Bosman move would be nothing short of a coup. However, El Chiringuito believes Real Madrid are wary of the extra expenses of the deal, especially since the player would command hefty wages.

Haaland, meanwhile, isn't going to be cheap either, given that his €250 million release clause will reportedly become active next summer. The Norwegian's contract with Manchester City expires in 2027 and his release clause will decrease with every passing summer.

He could be the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is why Los Blancos remain interested in his services.

Los Blancos eyeing €100m Florian Wirtz deal

Florian Wirtz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are ready to break the bank to secure the services of Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old is among the rising talents in European football and has mesmerized everyone with his form for Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz has already appeared 121 times for the Bundesliga side, registering 29 goals and 40 assists. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are well-stocked in the middle of the park and already have the indomitable Jude Bellingham in their squad. However, Wirtz is a generational talent who could be a strong addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side, justifying Los Blancos' interest in his services.

The club are even willing to offer €100 million for the player's signature. However, the German midfielder is a crucial part of Leverkusen's setup, so prising him away won't be easy

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a sensational rise in recent times

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of playing for the Spanish giants, according to his father Badri Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old has been making waves with Napoli of late and was crucial to their Serie A triumph last season. Kvaratskhelia finished the campaign with 14 goals and 17 assists from 43 outings across competitions, announcing himself to the football world.

He has carried that form forward this campaign, scoring four goals and setting up five more from 17 games. Calciomercato have recently named Chelsea as a suitor for the Georgian, but it appears that he has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead. He was part of the Napoli team that lost 4-2 against the La Liga giants in the Champions League earlier this week.

Speaking to Geo Team, Badri Kvaratskhelia said that everyone in the family bar him is a Los Blancos fan.

"Khvicha always dreamed and still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. I am sure about it. For Khvicha, playing vs Real Madrid was special. In my family, everyone is a Real Madrid supporter, except me," said Badri Kvaratskhelia.

The player's contract with Napoli runs until 2027, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park.