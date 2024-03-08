Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland; Luka Modric not Galatasaray-bound, and more - March 8, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 10, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are seven points clear at the top after 27 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing both PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Luka Modric is unlikely to join Galatasaray this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 8, 2024:

Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe is close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want to unite Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The French superstar is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join the La Liga giants on a Bosman move at the end of this season. Haaland, meanwhile, also has admirers at the club, but his contract with Manchester City runs until 2027.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football Transfers, Di Marzio admitted that a move for the Norwegian is unlikely to materialise this year.

“I think everything is confirmed with Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. It is completed; it’s only a matter of dates, because everything is agreed. He wanted to join Real Madrid, and they wanted him for a long time.

"As we know, he has communicated to PSG that he will not stay there, so everything is arranged. Everything is done. He didn’t join Real Madrid because of the money but because of the challenge,” said Di Marzio.

He continued:

“He really wanted to join the club. Real Madrid wanted him a lot and I’m sure Mbappe felt like their number one target. They think he is the best player in the world, and now they will get him – and then they will try to get Haaland.

"I don’t think it will happen in the summer, but they will for sure try to get him in the future. Real Madrid wants both of them.”

Haaland could be the ideal candidate to fill Karim Benzema's shoes at the Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric not Galatasaray-bound

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air

Luka Modric is not on his way to Galatasaray this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Croatian midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, and speculation is ripe regarding his future.

Modric has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering 31 appearances, starting 16. A move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has been mooted for a while, and recent reports have talked of an interest from Galatasaray.

The 38-year-old’s situation with Los Blancos is unlikely to improve next season as he remains keen for regular game time. However, Plettenberg said that the Croatian is not in talks to move to Istanbul at the moment.

Los Blancos legend slams Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has often been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic has urged Vinicius Junior to cut down on his off-the-ball antics on the pitch.

The Brazilian has developed a penchant of clashing with officials during games, as well as riling up the opposition. He scored a fabulous goal against RB Leipzig this week in the UEFA Champions League but was lucky not to get a red.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Mijatovic pointed out that Vinicius’ behaviour is fast becoming a problem for his teammates.

“Real Madrid’s shirt does not tolerate this type of behaviour; perhaps another team’s does, maybe in another side you say OK, but not at Real Madrid.

"Vinicius has to find a way to calm down. If not, he will never become a legendary player, regardless the good he does in terms of his football,” said Mijatovic.

He continued:

“Vinicius is an unpredictable player, which is good, but the thing is he is unpredictable for his own teammates. You see his teammates dragging him away trying to calm him down, as if they were talking to a child.

"They also tell you (from within the club), without asking, that he has to change his attitude because it irritates opponents and even his own teammates.”

Vinicius’ place in the squad is under threat due to the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.