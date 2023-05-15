Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Victor Osimhen; club yet to make Jude Bellingham offer, and more - May 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming game against Manchester City on Wednesday (May 17) at the Etihad. The two clubs clash in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are yet to submit an offer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 15, 2023:

Real Madrid want Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Victor Osimhen as a possible successor for Karim Benzema, according to Fichajes via The Daily Post.

The French forward is in the final phase of his career and has shown signs of regression this campaign. Benzema is expected to slow down soon, so the La Liga giants are putting together plans for the future.

Osimhen is among the candidates on Los Blancos’ radar, thanks to his blistering form with Napoli this season. The Nigerian has amassed 28 goals and five assists from 36 games across competitions for the Serie A side, helping them win the Scudetto.

Real Madrid are planning to move for him in the future but could face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos yet to make Jude Bellingham offer

Jude Bellingham remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are yet to submit a formal offer for Jude Bellingham, according to Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The La Liga giants are the frontrunners for the English midfielder’s signature ahead of the summer. Los Blancos have reportedly reached an agreement with the 19-year-old regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Multiple reports have claimed that Real Madrid are already in talks with the Bundesliga side to chalk out a deal for the summer. However, speaking recently to ESPN, Kehl stressed that a decision on the player’s future will be made at the end of the season.

“No offer on the table at the moment, no news, nothing to decide – Jude’s focused on the final games then we’ll see,” said Kehl.

Bellingham has been earmarked as the perfect candidate to help in the succession plans for midfield maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio urged to sign new deal

Marco Asensio’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains undecided.

Journalist Antonio Romero has advised Marco Asensio to extend his stay with Real Madrid. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract and will become a free agent this summer. The La Liga giants are yet to tie him down to a new deal, and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the 27-year-old’s signature.

Asensio proved his worth to Los Blancos last weekend, scoring the winner against Getafe. Recent reports have hinted that the Spaniard could sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. In his column for AS, Romero said that a contract extension would be beneficial for both Asensio and Real Madrid.

“Asensio’s situation has changed radically in recent months, and having been with a foot and a half out of Madrid, it seems that the agreement to continue is about to fall. And I sincerely believe that it will be beneficial for both parties. The footballer has adapted perfectly to his role as a substitute with weight in matches and is making the most of every opportunity that his boss gives him,” wrote Romero.

He added:

“He drops goals, and his left foot has unblocked quite a few games, most of them coming off the bench. Marco is earning every minute that Ancelotti grants him, with quality, hard work and a good attitude when it’s not his turn to participate. Gone are the moments in which the boy lowered his head when he did not feel important and gave the feeling that his future was far from the Bernabeu.”

Marco Asensio has 12 goals and set up eight in 47 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Poll : 0 votes