Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to pay €35 million for Monaco star; club identify Antonio Rudiger alternative, and more - 1 January 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday to face Getafe in La Liga. Los Blancos are atop the league table after 19 games, leading second-placed Sevilla by eight points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are willing to pay €35 million for a French midfielder who plays for Monaco. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have identified Pau Torres as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st January 2022.

Real Madrid willing to pay €35 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are ready to pay €35 million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are ready to pay €35 million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to El Nacional. Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Casemiro. The La Liga giants have their eyes on the Monaco midfielder.

Tchouameni has gone from strength to strength since joining the Ligue 1 team in January 2020. His steady rise has caught the attention of quite a few clubs around Europe. Real Madrid are also monitoring him with interest.

Los Blancos are looking for a new midfielder this year. Real Madrid are well stocked in the centre of the park, having brought in Eduardo Camavinga last summer. However, they want a replacement for Casemiro, who has been on the wane this season.

Real Madrid are now ready to offload the Brazilian, and have identified Tchouameni as a like-for-like replacement.

Los Blancos are ready to offer €35 million for his services. However, the player's current contract with Monaco runs until 2024. As such, the Ligue 1 giants would have the upper hand in negotiations.

Real Madrid will also face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for Tchouameni's services.

Los Blancos identify Pau Torres as Antonio Rudiger's alternative

Real Madrid have identified Pau Torres as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have identified Pau Torres as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos are eager to sign the German on a free transfer at the end of the season. Rudiger's current deal with Chelsea will run out this summer. Talks of an extension have been unsuccessful so far.

Rudiger has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, but the La Liga giants are aware he could ignite a bidding war this summer. As such, Los Blancos have identified Torres as a fallback option. The La Liga giants have a long-standing interest in the Spaniard, and could sign him for €40 to 50 million.

Real Madrid locked in battle with PSG for Franck Kessie

Real Madrid are locked in battle with PSG for Franck Kessie.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with PSG for Franck Kessie, according to El Nacional. The Ivorian is all set to leave AC Milan at the end of this season when his current deal runs out. The Serie A giants want to extend his stay, but have failed to convince him to sign a new deal thus far.

Real Madrid and PSG are plotting to sign Kessie for free. The Parisians have already submitted a monstrous offer to convince the Ivorian to move. Los Blancos will have to match the Ligue 1 giants' offer if they wish to sign the Milan player.

