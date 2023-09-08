Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric opens up on future; Bono was first choice to replace Thibaut Courtois, and more - September 8, 2023

Real Madrid have strengthened their squad over the summer, signing quite a few new faces. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is now expected to fight for the league and UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Luka Modric has opened up on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has said that he was Los Blancos' preferred choice to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 8, 2023:

Luka Modric opens up on Real Madrid future

Luka Modric has spent much of his time on the bench this season.

Luka Modric has said that he's willing to stay at Real Madrid as long as he feels important.

The Croatian midfielder is a legendary figure at the Santiago Bernabeu but has struggled for game time this season. Ancelotti has put his trust on younger players, including new signing Jude Bellingham, with Modric starting just once.

The 37-year-old told Sportske Novosti that he has to take up a mentorship role now.

"I'm aware that we have a lot of competition in midfield, that these young players are top players, that's why they are at Real Madrid. We older players must help them to progress and gradually take on roles. I will work to be among the main players this season," said Modric.

Modric said that he signed a new deal because he wanted to stay but added that he's struggling to adapt to a reduced role.

"They wanted me to stay, and I had the same desire. My only condition to stay was that they would treat me as a competitive player, and that they would not keep me in the squad based on past merit.

"I was told that nothing would change in my status, and that's why I signed. Nobody is happy when they don't play. After my whole career, that feeling (playing a bit-part role) is particularly strange for me," said Modric.

He concluded:

"But, well, the coach decided (not to start me) for his own reasons. I won't get down because of that. We'll see how things develop.

"If, in the future, it turns out that I am no longer important, then I would think about what to do. I have received other offers, but my objective has always been Real Madrid."

Modric's contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of this season.

Yassine Bounou says he was first choice to replace Thibaut Courtois

Yassine Bounou was in talks to move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has revealed that he was close to joining Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos turned their attention to the Moroccan after an unfortunate ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois. However, a move failed to materialise, and the La Liga giants moved on to Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was signed on loan from Chelsea.

Bounou said on Canal Sur that his potential involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations next year was one of the reasons why the deal collapsed.

"(I was) the first option (for Madrid). That's what I understand. Afterwards, the board analysed the situation, saw that I could go to the Africa Cup and miss a lot of games in an important month for Real Madrid, and it wasn't possible," said Bounou.

He continued:

"In addition, they had other options that could manage at the transfer level that suited them better. The African Cup has had a lot of influence on this market, both for me and for Youssef (En-Nesyri)."

Bounou has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Marvel signs new deal

Academy defender Marvel has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, according to journalist Mario Cortegana.

The 20-year-old has been included in Ancelotti's senior squad following Eder Militao's ACL injury. The Brazilian is likely to miss most of the season, but Los Blancos opted not to invest in a new defender this summer.

Instead, Ancelotti has decided to put his trust on Marvel, who has been impressive for the youth side.

Expand Tweet

While the youngster will be behind David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez in the pecking order, he remains highly rated at the club. As such, the La Liga giants have offered him an improved contract till 2026, which has been accepted by the 20-year-old.