Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric yet to make future decision, Chelsea advised to target Los Blancos ace, and more - April 14, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday, April 13. Aurelien Tchouameni scored the only goal of the game to help his team stay at the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is yet to come to a decision regarding his future. Elsewhere, Chelsea have been advised to target a Los Blancos superstar.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 14, 2024.

Luka Modric yet to make future decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Luka Modric’s future remains uncertain

Luka Modric hasn’t decided on his future at Real Madrid yet, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatian midfielder’s contract with the club expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal. The 38-year-old reportedly has admirers in the Middle East as well as the MLS and is even wanted back at his former club Dinamo Zagreb. A stay at the Santiago Bernabeu cannot be ruled out either.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Modric will decide on his future at the end of this season.

“I can guarantee that Luka Modric has not decided anything yet. He will take his time in May/June to decide, he’s being super professional as always and he wants to help Real Madrid until the end of the season to win titles. Then, together, they will decide what he wants to do,” wrote Romano.

Modric is no longer a first choice for the La Liga giants but remains a key figure due to his experience and expertise.

Chelsea advised to target Toni Kroos by former player

Toni Kroos is a first team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu

Former Chelsea forward Florent Malouda wants the club to move for Toni Kroos this summer.

The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid, although he is largely expected to extend his stay with the club. However, he hasn’t signed across the dotted line yet, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Malouda insisted that his former club need Kroos’ football IQ in the middle of the park.

“I think a player like Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is the type of target that Chelsea should be looking to bring in this summer. He is an experienced player with a lot of pedigree. Chelsea need one or two players like Kroos,” said Malouda.

“Players who have such a high football IQ that they can analyse every scenario on the pitch, take the right decisions and lead the team. This is the type of profile I would be looking to bring into the club over the summer,” he added.

Kroos remains a vital cog in Los Blancos’ squad at the moment and has registered one goal and seven assists from 40 outings across competitions this season.

Dani Ceballos considering Real Madrid exit, according to journalist

Dani Ceballos could be on the move this summer

Dani Ceballos is considering his future ahead of the summer, according to journalist Jorge Picon.

The Spanish midfielder is a forgotten man at Real Madrid and has struggled for first-team minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Ceballos has appeared 21 times across competitions, registering one goal and one assist. However, only four of them have been starts and the 27-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation.

With Ancelotti spoilt for choice in midfield and Toni Kroos likely to renew, his situation isn’t expected to improve. Ceballos could be tempted to leave in search of regular football to get his career back on track.

Recent reports have suggested that Atletico Madrid have their eyes on the Spaniard, whose contract with Los Blancos expires in 2027.