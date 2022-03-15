Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City enter race for Bayern Munich star; Dani Carvajal wanted by MLS clubs, and more - 15 March 2022

Real Madrid registered a resounding 3-0 win over Mallorca on Monday in La Liga. A Vinicius Junior opener and a brace from Karim Benzema helped Los Blancos go ten points clear atop the league table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have entered the race for a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, Dani Carvajal is wanted by multiple MLS clubs. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15th March 2022:

Manchester City enter race for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski continues to fire on all cylinders.

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Polish striker is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Lewandowski is among the finest strikers in the history of the game. The Pole has been outstanding for the Bavarians since arriving in 2014. The 33-year-old has registered 337 goals in 365 games for the Bundesliga giants so far. That tally includes 29 league strikes this campaign.

However, his current contract expires next summer, and there has been no talk of a renewal yet.

GOAL @goal



Robert Lewandowski is inevitable. 29 goals in 26 Bundesliga games

Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is tipped to move for Erling Haaland this summer. However, the La Liga giants are keeping their options open amid intense competition for the Norwegian's signature. Lewandowski has emerged as an alternative, despite the fact that the club already have Karim Benzema in their ranks.

However, there's expected to be a tight race for the Pole's signature as well. City are eager to take the player to the Etihad. Manager Pep Guardiola is yet to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero, while Gabriel Jesus has failed to flourish in the number nine role. Lewandowski's arrival could make Guardiola's team unstoppable.

Manchester United are also interested in the 33-year-old, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future hanging in the balance. However, Bayern Munich have not given up on Lewandowski just yet, so his stay at the Allianz Arena cannot be ruled out either.

Dani Carvajal wanted by MLS clubs

Dani Carvajal is a much sought-after man ahead of the summer.

Dani Carvajal is wanted by quite a few MLS clubs, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spanish right-back has enjoyed decent success at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite struggling with injuries and a dip in form this season, the 30-year-old has his stock high. Quite a few clubs from the MLS have submitted enquiries for his services.

However, Carvajal continues to be an integral part of Ancelotti's plans. The Italian is convinced of the player's abilities and believes he could be back to his best soon. As such, Real Madrid are not interested in offloading Carvajal at the moment.

In over 300 appearances across competitions, Carvajal has scored seven times and provided 52 assists for the Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe transfer a done deal, says Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic

Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic believes Kylian Mbappe could play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is unlikely to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old has been linked with Los Blancos for quite some time.

El Larguero @ellarguero Pedja Mijatovic habla sobre el futuro de Mbappé en



"¿Mbappé, Benzema y Vinicius? Suena de maravilla. A mí me aseguran que todo está bien y Mbappé jugará aquí. Son fuentes fiables"



"Según mi información, Mbappé está cerrado"

Speaking on El Larguero, Mijatovic said that Mbappe's transfer has already been 'completed'.

"I have very good sources at the club, and they're telling me Mbappé is done. It's completely done, and he's playing here next season," said Mijatovic.

Mbappe recently went past Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) to become PSG's second-most prolific goalscorer. However, he is widely tipped to leave the club as a free agent this summer, with Real Madrid touted to be his next destination.

