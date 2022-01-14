Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City interested in Los Blancos star; Inter Milan join battle for midfield maestro, and more - 14 January 2022

Real Madrid continued their good form this season with a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. Los Blancos will now face Athletic Club in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are interested in a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, Inter Milan have joined the race to sign a Los Blancos midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Manchester City interested in Vinicius Junior

Manchester City are interested in Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City are interested in Vinicius Junior, according to El Nacional. The Brazilian has been in outstanding form for Real Madrid this season. The Premier League team believe the 21-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Ferran Torres, who left the club earlier this month.

Vinicius Junior endured a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining Los Blancos in 2018. However, he has come into his own this campaign, registering 15 goals and nine assists in 27 games. The 21-year-old's exploits have earned the admiration of Pep Guardiola, who is looking to upgrade Manchester City's attack this year.

Martial🇬🇭 @RmaOzil23



2020/21



49 games

6 goals

7 assists



2021/22



27 games

15 goals

9 assist



Improvement Vinicius Junior stats 2020/21 and 2021/222020/2149 games6 goals7 assists2021/2227 games15 goals9 assistImprovement Vinicius Junior stats 2020/21 and 2021/222020/21👕49 games⚽6 goals🅰️ 7 assists2021/22👕27 games⚽15 goals🅰️9 assistImprovement 🇧🇷 https://t.co/bDBNGtDhSe

Torres' departure has left a gap in attack at the Etihad. Raheem Sterling is also tipped to leave the Citizens this year, while Jack Grealish is yet to find form after arriving this summer. As such, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian's skills make him an immediate upgrade on Torres.

However, Vinicius is happy at Real Madrid, and has no reason to leave. Los Blancos are reportedly working on a new contract with a significant raise for the 21-year-old. Unless City table an astronomical bid, it is unlikely the La Liga giants would entertain any offer for the Brazilian.

Inter Milan join battle for Luka Modric

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Luka Modric.

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Luka Modric, according to El Nacional. The Croatian is currently in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid. Los Blancos are expected to tie him down to a new deal, but there have been no further development on that yet. The Nerazzurri are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Modric has been outstanding once again this season. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, and has continued to perform at the highest level. Inter are ready to offer him a two-year contract if the Croatian leaves Madrid this summer. However, the Serie A side could face competition from Manchester City for Modric's signature.

Real Madrid planning Bosman move for Ronald Araujo in 2023

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Ronald Araujo in 2023.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Ronald Araujo in 2023, according to AS via Catalan radio station KNB. The Uruguayan defender is one of the stars at Barcelona, but his current contract expires in 2023. Los Blancos attempted to sign him in 2018 without success, but believe their luck could change next year.

The 22-year-old is locked in negotiations with the Blaugrana over a new deal, but talks have not progressed well. Real Madrid are now plotting to take advantage of the situation and try to land the player.

