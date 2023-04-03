Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Los Blancos job; Manchester City eyeing Ferland Mendy, and more - April 3, 2023

Real Madrid registered a thumping 6-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 2) in La Liga. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick, while Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were also among the scorers.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is holding out for the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Ferland Mendy. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 3, 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Real Madrid job

Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to take charge at Real Madrid, according to TyC Sports via talkSPORT.

The Argentinean manager is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Before joining the Parisians, Pochettino enjoyed a stellar run with Tottenham Hotspur, turning them into an admirable force in the Premier League and Europe.

He has been linked with a move back to Spurs since the departure of Antonio Conte. Chelsea also have the Argentinean on their wishlist after parting ways with Graham Potter. Pochettino has also generated attention from Ajax and the Belgian national team in the recent past.

However, he only has eyes for Los Blancos. The La Liga giants could look to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer if the Italian fails to win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti could also leave Real Madrid to take charge of the Brazilian national team. Pochettino has his heart set on taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu should the chance arrive.

Manchester City eyeing Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has admirers in the Premier League.

Manchester City are interested in Ferland Mendy, according to Fichajes via The Real Champs.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has registered 130 appearances since arriving from Lyon, scoring five goals and setting up ten. His injury woes have hurt the La Liga giants, with the player recently returning after missing 14 games due to a muscle injury.

With Los Blancos set to bring in Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano this summer, Mendy is expected to drop down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid could be willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old this summer, and City are planning to bring him to the Etihad.

The Frenchman is an impressive player when fit, so a move away from Los Blancos could help resurrect his career. However, the Cityzens face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United for his signature.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on his future

Carlo Ancelotti has repeated his wish to continue his association with Real Madrid. The Italian enters the final year of his contract this summer, but his future remains unsettled.

Ancelotti enjoyed a brilliant start to his second tenure with Los Blancos, winning the league and Champions League last season. However, his team have struggled this campaign, so the La Liga giants could be tempted to opt for a change at the end of the season.

The Italian has also been linked with the vacant seat at the Brazilian national team and is staring at a summer of uncertainty. However, speaking after Sunday's victory, Ancelotti said that he's willing to stay at the Bernabeu till 2034 should Real Madrid wish to have him.

"My future? The team gives me the security I want, the love the club gives me; it’s peace of mind for me because we can fight until the end. I explained my future yesterday. I will never talk about my future again," said Ancelotti.

He added:

“For the next two months, talking about my future every three days will tire you out too. My contract ends in 2024, and the idea is to get there. If the club is happy with me later. … I’ll be here until 2034.”

Los Blancos are second in the league after 27 games, 12 points behind Barcelona.

