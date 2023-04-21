Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo dreams of Los Blancos move; Luka Modric receives Saudi Arabia offer, and more - April 21, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 22) in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team are 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona, with nine games left to play.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo has said that he dreams of playing for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, midfielder Luka Modric have received a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 21, 2023:

Moises Caicedo dreams of Real Madrid move

Moises Caicedo dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Moises Caicedo has said that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The Ecuadorian midfielder has caught the eye with Brighton & Hove Albion this season and is already generating attention ahead of the summer.

Caicedo has 33 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, scoring one goal and setting up another. Despite signing a new deal earlier this year, the 22-year-old remains linked with a move away from the Amex this year.

Speaking to Cadena SER, the Ecuadorian said he wants to win the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

“It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid. Now I’m doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The way they play, the personality, the style, it’s really impressive,” said Caicedo.

The La Liga giants could be in the market for a new midfielder this summer amid uncertainties over the future of Luka Modric.

Luka Modric receives Saudi Arabia offer

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air.

Luka Modric has received an offer to move to Saudi Arabia, according to AS. The Croatian midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. His suitors from the Middle East are hoping to make the most of the situation and prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

They have already offered to double Modric’s current salary and are offering him a two-year deal worth €25 million per year after tax. That would be a huge upgrade on the one-year contract offer he's likely to receive from Los Blancos. The 37-year-old has informed the club about the offer but is yet to sit down with the La Liga giants for negotiations.

Real Madrid are close to renewing Toni Kroos and have their eyes on Jude Bellingham this summer. The Spanish giants appreciate Modric but are unlikely to match the offer from Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Los Blancos are also least pleased with the player’s decision to continue playing for the national team. However, he remains a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and has expressed his desire to stay on multiple occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti updates on Karim Benzema fitness

Karim Benzema remains key to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Karim Benzema will be available for the weekend’s game against Celta Vigo.

The French striker was withdrawn in the 71st minute against Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals in midweek. The 35-year-old appeared least pleased with the decision, with Ancelotti later saying that the 35-year-old was carrying a knock.

Speaking to the press, the Italian confirmed that he had taken Benzema off as a precaution, squashing any talk of bad blood between the two.

"Karim is fine; he had this knock, and I took him off him because when I think the game is over I think about giving him a little more rest, like Kroos and Modric," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"The important thing is to explain it. I have spoken with him that if I can take minutes from him, I will do it. It didn’t make sense for him to continue with that little problem and the game decided. He understood it perfectly."

Benzema has 26 goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

