Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Monaco midfielder eager to join Los Blancos; club receive setback in pursuit of Inter Milan ace, and more - 18 March 2022

Real Madrid have been pitted against Chelsea in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The La Liga giants will have revenge on their minds, as they were knocked out by the Blues in the semis last season.

Meanwhile, a Monaco midfielder is eager to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a blow in their pursuit of an Inter Milan star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th March 2022:

Aurelien Tchouameni eager to join Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni is eager to join Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon. The Frenchman has earned rave reviews for his recent performances with Monaco. La Liga giants Madrid are among the clubs interested in securing his services this summer.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 and has grown in stature at Stade Louis II since then. The 22-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the modern game.

The Frenchman has been a regular feature for the Ligue 1 giants this season. He has registered three goals and two assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Aurélien Tchouaméni already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid. Now the club will negotiate with Monaco who are asking €50m + €15m in variables for the midfielder. Aurélien Tchouaméni already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid. Now the club will negotiate with Monaco who are asking €50m + €15m in variables for the midfielder. @Ramon_AlvarezMM 🚨✅ Aurélien Tchouaméni already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid. Now the club will negotiate with Monaco who are asking €50m + €15m in variables for the midfielder. @Ramon_AlvarezMM https://t.co/kqsa3N4j3M

His steady rise has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are in the market for a new midfielder this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is on the lookout for a replacement for Casemiro, who has shown signs of decline. The Italian believes Tchouameni could slot in effortlessly into the shoes of the Brazilian.

The Frenchman’s recent rise means there’s already a beeline for his services. However, the 22-year-old prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and could cost around €50 million. Despite the interest in his services from clubs around Europe, Tchouameni could move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos receive setback in Marcelo Brozovic pursuit

Marcelo Brozovic wants to stay at Inter Milan.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Croatian is in the final few months of his contract with Inter Milan. La Liga giants Madrid are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

Los Blancos are expected to rejuvenate their midfield at the end of the season. Brozovic has been identified as a potential target. However, the 29-year-old has reportedly turned down a blockbuster offer from the Spanish giants and is willing to stay with the Nerazzurri.

The Croatian could sign a new four-year contract with the Serie A giants to end speculation about his future. He has 26 goals and 35 assists in nearly 300 games for the Nerazzurri.

David Alaba reveals he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu

David Alaba has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba has revealed that he is thrilled to be at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Austrian joined Real Madrid last summer and has since forged a rock-solid partnership at the back with Eder Militao.

Speaking to Los Blancos’ official website, the 29-year-old also said that the team is in good spirits ahead of El Clasico.

“The team is in good shape. We’re on a good run of form; we’re playing well, but we know we have to keep it up. I don’t think there is a single key to winning this game; there are many things we have to do if we’re going to come out on top,” said Alaba.

He continued:

“I love Madrid; I’m thrilled to be here. It’s a beautiful city full of good people, and the club is great. I’m very happy here. Thank you for your support. We’ll see you on Sunday. Hala Madrid!”

Alaba has bagged two goals and four assists in 37 appearances across competitions for Madrid this season. The Austrian, interestingly, provided an assist in first El Clasico against Barcelona late last year, which the Blancos won 2-1 away.

