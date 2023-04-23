Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United eyeing Eden Hazard; Los Blancos planning Eduardo Camavinga extension, and more - April 23, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marco Asensio and Eder Militao found the back of the net to help Carlo Ancelotti's team keep up the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in a move for Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to tie midfielder Eduardo Camavinga down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 23, 2023:

Newcastle United eyeing Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Newcastle United are planning to move for Eden Hazard this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Belgian forward is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid and is not part of plans for the future. The 32-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from Chelsea.

Hazard enjoyed a brilliant run with the Blues, so the Magpies are hoping he can rediscover his form with a Premier League return. Manager Eddie Howie remains keen to upgrade his attack and believes he can get the best out of the Belgian.

The 32-year-old will also be keen to prove his naysayers wrong, and a move to St. James' Park could give him the ideal opportunity for the same. Los Blancos are unlikely to stand in his way should a decent offer come in and are likely to let him go for a nominal fee.

Real Madrid planning Eduardo Camavinga extension

Eduardo Camavinga is likely to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to tie Eduardo Camavinga down to a new deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has emerged as a key figure for Los Blancos in recent games. and his ability to operate in midfield as well as in a full-back role has been decisive. The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and are ready to hand him an improved contract.

Camavinga is being courted by Premier League clubs but wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will offer him a significant salary hike, and the process is likely to be completed in the coming months. The new deal will also include a massive release clause as high as €1 billion.

Marco Asensio happy at Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio (left)'s future remains undecided.

Marco Asensio has said that he's happy at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign a new deal. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and seven assists in 41 games for Los Blancos across competitions this season.

Asensio got a rare start on Saturday against Celta Vigo and made the most of it, scoring a goal and setting up another. After the game, the Spaniard said that he remains hopeful of continuing his recent good run with Real Madrid.

"I’m getting opportunities, and I’m happy and enjoying it a lot. I’m playing consistently, and that also helps a lot for my confidence. You can see the day-to-day work on the pitch and the passion of the Madrid supporters certainly helps. I’m delighted and eager to keep this form up," said Asensio.

He added:

“The coach has put his faith in me, and I’m making the most of the minutes I’m getting. I hope I can carry on like this because I enjoy being on the pitch. I’m pleased that things are coming off."

The Spaniard also thanked fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

"I’m proud because the fans appreciate what I do on the pitch. I’ve had some difficult moments, and the Madridistas have given me strength thanks to their support in the streets, on a day-to-day basis and also on social media. They know how I feel about this club, and being appreciated like this is comforting to me and inspires me to keep working as hard as I am doing," said Asensio.

Asensio has scored in three of his last four games for Los Blancos.

