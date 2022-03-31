Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG star dreams of Santiago Bernabeu return; Los Blancos begin contact with Bayern Munich ace, and more - 31 March 2022

Real Madrid will return to action in La Liga on Saturday with a trip to the Estadio de Balaidos to face Celta Vigo. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to boost his team's confidence with a win ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final with holders Chelsea in midweek.

Meanwhile, a Paris Saint-German (PSG) star dreams of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have initiated contact with a Bayern Munich ace regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 31st March 2022:

Achraf Hakimi dreams of Santiago Bernabeu return

Achraf Hakimi is yearning for a return to La Liga.

Achraf Hakimi dreams of returning to Real Madrid this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Moroccan has endured a mixed campaign so far at the Parc des Princes and is eager to leave.

Hakimi rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and broke into the first team in 2017. However, he failed to impress manager Zinedine Zidane and was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund a year later. Despite showing great promise in the Bundesliga, Hakimi was shipped off to Inter Milan on a permanent deal in 2020.

The 23-year-old showed his qualities in Serie A as well and was integral to the Nerazzurri's league triumph last season. PSG won the race for his signature last summer, but Hakimi has struggled so far in Ligue 1. The Moroccan has been a shadow of his former self this season and is unsettled in Paris.

GOAL @goal Achraf Hakimi and Morocco will be at the 2022 World Cup Achraf Hakimi and Morocco will be at the 2022 World Cup 🇲🇦👑 https://t.co/kLtdCQakbd

Hakimi is reportedly unhappy with life at the French giants, with reports emerging of a divided dressing room. The 23-year-old is looking for an exit to start anew this summer. Interestingly, Los Blancos are in the market for a new right-back, with Dani Carvajal's recent performances leaving a lot to be desired.

The La Liga giants are already on the verge of signing Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move this summer. Hakimi dreams of following the Frenchman out of the Parc des Princes and to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid already have the Moroccan on their list of potential replacements for Carvajal. However, a deal could be very difficult to complete owing to the frosty relationship between the two clubs.

Real Madrid establish contact with Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry has been in red-hot form this season.

Real Madrid have established contact with Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport Bild.

The German attacker’s contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer, but he's yet to agree an extension. David Alaba is driving the La Liga giants’ interest in the 26-year-old, who has caught the eye for the Bavarians recently.

Gnabry has been in his elements this season too, scoring 13 times and setting up nine more from 36 games across competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, whose contract ends in June 2023. The winger is very good friends with David Alaba and the former Bayern defender has been talking to him about Madrid.



(Source: Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, whose contract ends in June 2023. The winger is very good friends with David Alaba and the former Bayern defender has been talking to him about Madrid.(Source: @SPORTBILD 🚨 Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, whose contract ends in June 2023. The winger is very good friends with David Alaba and the former Bayern defender has been talking to him about Madrid.(Source: @SPORTBILD) https://t.co/BzD25BGqSB

Los Blancos are likely to let both Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard leave this summer. Marco Asensio’s future also hangs in the balance, and his departure could prompt Ancelotti to push for Gnabry.

The German would prefer to stay at the Allianz Arena, but he's unhappy with his positional change under Julian Nagelsmann. As such, a move cannot be entirely ruled out this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is wanted in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Rodrygo Goes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Brazilian’s future is up in the air with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo is likely to drop down the pecking order if Real Madrid complete deals for the two superstars.

The 21-year-old’s situation has generated interest from clubs around Europe, with Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring him closely. He has bagged just two goals and seven assists in 36 games across vompetitions this season.

The Reds believe the Brazilian could be a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is yet to agree a new deal. The Gunners, meanwhile, are on the search for Nicolas Pepe’s replacement, and Rodrygo fits the bill. Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. It's unclear whether Los Blancos are considering his departure this summer.

