Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG striker willing to join Los Blancos; Juventus plotting loan move for Ferland Mendy, and more - August 9, 2022

Real Madrid are putting together their final preparations for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (August 10). Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to get the better of the Bundesliga side at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium as he eyes another silverware at the club.

Meanwhile, a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker is ready to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are plotting a loan move for Ferland Mendy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 9, 2022:

Mauro Icardi willing to join Real Madrid

Mauro Icardi (left) is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauro Icardi is ready to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Argentinean striker is at a crossroads in his career. Icardi is surplus to requirements at PSG, who're willing to let him leave this summer.

Madrid are keeping a close eye on the striker’s situation. They're looking to sign a backup for Karim Benzema this summer. The French striker has been in glorious form recently but is entering the final phase of his career.

Moreover, there’s little cover in the squad for the 34-year-old since the departure of Luka Jovic and Broja Mayoral. Madrid want to address the situation by roping in Icardi. However, a move might struggle to see the light of day owing to their stained relationship with PSG because of their failed bid for Kylian Mbappe.

Juventus plotting loan move for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are planning a loan move for Ferland Mendy, according to 90 Min. The French full-back’s place in the starting XI has come under threat since Antonio Rudiger's arrival. The German defender is likely to push David Alaba into the left-back slot, which could spell doom for Mendy. The Bianconeri are willing to offer him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian giants want to take Mendy to Turin on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy. The 27-year-old has registered 100 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring five goals and setting up nine more. He could be an upgrade on Alex Sandro at Turin.

Isco opens up on decision to join Sevilla

Isco has joined Sevilla on a Bosman move.

Isco believes Sevilla are the best club to showcase his abilities. The Spanish midfielder left Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract. He recently agreed to a move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s website, Isco expressed delight at starting a new chapter in his career.

“Very happy and excited about this new chapter. I know where I come from and hopefully, we can do great things. I want to get started with the team. I really want to show what I have and that I have never lost it. I come to a team where I know the coach and the players, with a style of play that I love,” said Isco.

The former Real Madrid player also opened up on going through a difficult summer due to a cloud of uncertainty hovering over his shoulders.

“It has been difficult, different. It is the first summer with so many holidays and I have taken advantage of it to train well and get in shape. Nervousness always exists, because the future was at stake, but hopefully we are here now,” said Isco.

Isco went on to reveal that Sevilla’s proposal enticed him on a sporting level.

“I’ve had quite a few proposals but on a sporting level, it was the one that most interested me at the moment. It is a team with a style of play that likes to play football, is in the Champions League, and is also in continuous growth. It is the best team to showcase my football again,” said Isco.

