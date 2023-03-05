Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG want €200 million for Kylian Mbappe; club interested in Aymeric Laporte, and more - March 5, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to Benito Villamarin on Sunday (March 5) to face Real Betis in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the standings after 23 games, seven points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain want €200 million to part ways with Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Aymeric Laporte. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 5, 2023.

PSG want €200 million for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG want at least €200 million to let Kylian Mbappe leave this summer, according to Planeta Real Madrid via The Real Champs.

The French forward is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who failed to sign the 24-year-old last summer. Mbappe was very close to joining Los Blancos on a Bosman move before doing a late U-turn and signing a new deal with the Parisians instead.

However, the Frenchman is reportedly unsettled now and continues to be linked with a move away from Paris. Madrid remain interested as they seek to add another Galactico to their ranks. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires next summer, and the French giants are willing to consider his departure.

However, Real Madrid will have to pay an astronomical fee for his signature this season. Mbappe has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, amassing 30 goals and seven assists.

Real Madrid interested in Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte could leave the Etihad this year.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Aymeric Laporte, according to AS via The Real Champs.

The 28-year-old could be surplus to requirements if Manchester City succeed in their plans to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. Los Blancos are ready to bring Laporte to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City will look to bring in Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, from RB Leipzig if they sell 28-year-old Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, who is attracting interest from PSG.

The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Nacho Fernandez, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been a loyal servant to the club since rising through the ranks more than a decade ago. However, he's now contemplating a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in search of regular football.

Real Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way should Nacho opt to leave. The La Liga giants want Laporte to take his place. However, the 28-year-old's injury history could be a cause for concern for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti not worried about misfiring attack

Carlo Ancelotti is not bothered by his side's failure to score against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Real Madrid succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in midweek to their arch-rivals, failing to register a single goal on target. Vinicius Junior, who has been in stellar form this season, had a rare off-night against the Blaugrana.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that while the Brazilian's game has suffered due to close marking, he remains motivated to impress.

"He's a player who is contributing and is focused on what he has to do. In the last few games, he's been closely marked, but what's important is that he doesn't lose the desire or passion to play, and he hasn't done so," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also said that he isn't concerned with Karim Benzema's failure to score against Barcelona.

"It's not always possible to score in every game or to play at your best. The striker's position is the culmination of the team's work. Karim doesn't concern me because I think he's in good shape and in better physical condition than he was in the first part of the season," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"In terms of attack, we've scored more goals than any other team in the league. In the last two games, we haven't been as clinical, but three days before, we scored five at Anfield."

Los Blancos have registered 47 goals in 23 games in the league this season.

