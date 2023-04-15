Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Reece James available for €50 million; Los Blancos want Marco Asensio stay, and more - April 14, 2023

Real Madrid face Cadiz on Saturday (April 15) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are coming off 2-0 win over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home.

Meanwhile, Reece James could be available for €50 million this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want Marco Asensio to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Reece James available for €50 million

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could sign Reece James for €50 million, according to Marca via Sport Witness.

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the English full-back for a while and consider him as an ideal successor for Dani Carvajal, who's no long a spring chicken. It was previously believed that Chelsea would demand a premium price for their academy graduate.

However, it's now being reported that the 24-year-old could be available for much less as the Blues work to get their finances in order. James had a night to forget against Los Blancos on Wednesday, with Vinicius Junior taking him to class.

James struggled to cope with the Brazilian, who had a field day. The Englishman's performance will not have impressed Real Madrid, but the club could choose to ignore it as a rare off day.

Real Madrid want Marco Asensio stay

Marco Asensio could extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want Marco Asensio to sign a new deal, according to Tuttomercatoweb via JuveFC.

The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign a new deal. The two parties are locked in talks as they look to find a solution soon. Juventus were hoping to sign the 27-year-old on a Bosman move at the end of the season, but their plans might just go to waste.

Its' now reported that the La Liga giants are eager to keep Asensio at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially after his heroics against Chelsea. The 27-year-old now has nine goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions this season. Real Madrid are ready to offer him a new contract that runs till 2027 or 2028, and Asensio is likely to accept the terms.

Vinicius Junior better than Kylian Mbappe, says Guti

Vinicius Junior continues to be decisive for Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has lavished praise on Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength for Los Blancos in recent seasons and is in splendid form once again this campaign.

The 22-year-old has 21 goals and 16 assists in 45 games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season. Speaking after Real Madrid's win over Chelsea, Guti hailed Vinicius as one of the best in the world right now:

"Vinicius is a phenomenon. He has improved so much in his finishing and his decision-making. He is very fast, very daring and very confident. He is one of the best players in the world right now, and he has a lot of potential to keep growing. He is a key player for Real Madrid and for Brazil," said Guti.

Guti went on to question his former club's interest in Kylian Mbappe, saying that Vinicius is better than the Frenchman.

"Why do they want Mbappe if we have Vinicius? Mbappe is a great player, but I think Vinicius is better. He has more speed, more technique, more goals, more assists. He is more decisive and more consistent. He would fit in very well with the style and the philosophy of Real Madrid," said Guti.

Mbappe is reportedly unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain and remains heavily linked to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

