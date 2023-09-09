Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Reece James wants 2024 Los Blancos move; club eyeing Bruno Guimaraes, and more - September 9, 2023

Real Madrid have had a blockbuster start to the new campaign, winning all four games, to lead the La Liga standings. Manager Carlo Ancelotti remains determined to win the league and UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea full-back Reece James has reportedly agreed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have set their sights on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 9, 2023:

Reece James wants 2024 Real Madrid move

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reece James wants to join Real Madrid in 2024, according to Nacional.

The English right-back is among the finest in his position in Europe, and Los Blancos have identified him as a possible replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard is already on the wrong side of 30 and is expected to slow down soon.

James has been selected as the perfect candidate to fill Carvajal's boots at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman is highly rated at Chelsea, who have handed him the armband this season in a bid to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

However, Madrid are planning to test their resolve with an €60 million upfront offer, and a further €20 million in add-ons. The player has already given his green signal to the move, as he's eager to win trophies.

Los Blancos eyeing Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes (right) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Telegraph.

The Brazilian has earned rave reviews since joining Newcastle United, and his exploits have forced the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to take note. The La Liga giants are already making succession plans for their ageing midfield duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The veteran duo are in the twilight of their career and unlikely to stay at the club beyond next summer. Los Blancos want to ensure a smooth transition and are already planning for the future.

Despite the presence of new signing Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid want at least another new face. Hence, they have set their sights on Guimaraes.

However, prising him away from Newcastle United would be no easy task. The Magpies are planning a blockbuster new contract for their prized asset, who's already under contract with them till 2026. However, the player could be tempted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brahim Diaz prepared to help Los Blancos

Brahim Diaz (left) has failed to break into the first XI this season.

Brahim Diaz is ready to help Real Madrid in every way possible this season. Ancelotti opted to keep the Spaniard in his squad this season, but the player has struggled for game time so far.

In a recent interview, as cited by Madrid Universal, Diaz said that Ancelotti is happy with his contribution.

"I am prepared to help the team and contribute in the minutes I play. The other day I entered a very good moment of the game. The team was very good, and I contributed, and everything went very well.

"The coach was happy. He tells me to take advantage of every minute and try to change the game," said Diaz.

Diaz also hailed Los Blancos' winning spirit, adding that the plethora of talent in the team means they always have chances of a comeback.

"I focus on helping the team as much as I can, whether in the offensive or defensive aspects. In the end, it’s about being ready because the level is very high here, and you have to give your best," said Diaz.

He continued:

"I love the Real Madrid winning spirit. In a moment, any player can show his talent and score a goal. It’s a team game, and you know you can come back because you have very good players.

"The team plays as they train, and in the end, in the games, it comes out. In each training, you improve your level, and you take a step forward."

Brahim Diaz spent the last three seasons on loan with AC Milan but opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the current campaign.