Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen wants Los Blancos move; Kylian Mbappe yet to make decision on future, and more - October 17, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday (October 21) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won but one of their 11 games across competitions this season and lead the league standings.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen wants to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 17, 2023:

Victor Osimhen wants Real Madrid move

Victor Osimhen wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Victor Osimhen has decided to join Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. The Nigerian is among the most feared strikers in Europe at the moment and powered Napoli to the Serie A title last campaign.

The 24-year-old has been equally decisive this season, registering six goals and one assists in 10 outings. However, his future has come under doubt following a recent social media controversy.

Osinhen's contract with the Italian champions expires in 2025, but he's ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu when he leaves the Partenopei. Los Blancos are attentive to the situation at Naples as they look for a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Nigerian could be a spendid option should he be available on a cut-price deal next summer.

Kylian Mbappe yet to make decision on future

Kylian Mbappe hasn't decided his next move yet.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future, according to journalist Javier Rubiano.

The French forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't made a decision yet about next summer. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are planning to sign him on a Bosman move in 2024.

The Parisians, meanwhile, are ready to move mountains to keep the player at the club. Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Rubiano added that Mbappe will choose the most profitable option come the end of the season.

"Los Blancos will be there in 2024. Once again, behind the Paris Saint-Germain forward. Because reality is what it is.

"Mbappe ends his contract on Jun. 30th. He probably wants to make his decision until the end of the season, as he did in 2022, to obtain the biggest possible profit,” said Rubiano.

He continued:

"Are there options for him to abandon Real Madrid again and renew with PSG? Of course.

"But there are also options that he would finally take the step of leaving France to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. And that’s why Florentino (Perez) will be knocking on his door in the coming weeks or months."

Los Blancos have tried to sign Mbappe multiple times but without success.

Too early to compare Jude Bellingham with Zinedine Zidane, says Marcos Senna

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain football legend Marcos Senna reckons it's unfair to compare Jude Bellingham with Zinedine Zidane at the moment.

The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has been in impressive form. Bellingham has amassed 10 goals and three assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

His form has ignited comparisons with Los Blancos legend Zidane, especially, as the 20-year-old also wears the No. 5 shirt. However, speaking to Marca, Senna believes Bellingham should only be compared with the mercurial Frenchman after three seasons:

"Comparisons are odious. Bellingham is just a young lad, and he's only just started in the league. It's true that he's started with impressive numbers. I believe no one expected it, not even him.

"He's a talent that will mark an era, but it's too early to make comparisons. Zidane is who he is, a legend with a great legacy. We need to wait for three seasons at Real Madrid to see if Bellingham can be something similar," said Senna.

The La Liga giants paid €103 million for Bellingham this summer.