Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius Junior reportedly extends Los Blancos stay; Chelsea battling Newcastle United for Eden Hazard, and more - October 28, 2022

Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season ended in the UEFA Champions League at RB Leipzig in midweek. Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, are unbeaten in La Liga, where they next face Girona on Sunday (October 30).

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has reportedly extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Chelsea are ready to lock horns with Newcastle United for the signature of Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 28, 2022:

Vinicius Junior extends Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior has been very impressive recently.

Vinicius Junior has committed his immediate future to Real Madrid, according to AS.

The Brazilian forward has generated attention following a superb run of form since last season. The 22-year-old is one of Ancelotti's key players, registering eight goals from 17 appearances and is the club's top scorer this season.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews | Since the start of last season, no LaLiga player has made more assists than Vinícius Junior in all competitions (20). | Since the start of last season, no LaLiga player has made more assists than Vinícius Junior in all competitions (20). 📊| Since the start of last season, no LaLiga player has made more assists than Vinícius Junior in all competitions (20). 🇧🇷💫 https://t.co/DItLpAsEvC

Los Blancos have ensured that Vinicius remains at the club for a while. The player has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2027, with the formalities completed in the summer. The 22-year-old has been receiving his wages as per his new deal since July.

The only thing pending is an official announcement. The La Liga giants are waiting for the perfect time to declare the move. Real Madrid could opt to announce the renewals of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao together.

Chelsea battling Newcastle United for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for the signature of Eden Hazard, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Belgian's struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu have shown no signs of receding, and the La Liga giants have now run out of patience.

Los Blancos could allow the player to leave in January, hoping that regular football during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month would elevate his market price. Hazard has appeared 72 times for the La Liga giants since arriving in 2019 but has scored just seven goals.

The Blues believe Hazard could rediscover his mojo with a return to his old hunting ground. However, they might have to ward off competition from the Magpies for his signature.

Toni Kroos heaps praise on Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is highly rated at Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos has said that he's a big fan of Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan has developed in leaps and bounds at Real Madrid and is a vital part of Ancelotti's squad right now.

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, as cited by Marca, Kroos spoke at length about Valverde's qualities.

"Regardless of his current form, I think he's a great player. He is also very quick with the ball, he has a great pass and has very good ideas of play. His shooting has always been incredible, and now it's showing with his goals," said Kroos.

He continued:

"He can play more as a winger but also as a No.8. To be honest, that's where I see him more and more in the future. What I see now in his game is what he always was, very humble. I think he will be a world-class player for Madrid for at least the next ten years."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Toni Kroos on his podcast:



“I’m a huge fan of Federico Valverde. He is gaining more and more confidence. If he remains on this path, he will be a world class player for the next decade at Real Madrid.” 🎙| Toni Kroos on his podcast:“I’m a huge fan of Federico Valverde. He is gaining more and more confidence. If he remains on this path, he will be a world class player for the next decade at Real Madrid.” https://t.co/PmCfNjxFMn

The German midfielder went on to tip Valverde to reach greater heights.

"If he keeps going like this, I don't see any limits for him. He is very, very complete. If he doesn't see a solution with the ball at some point, then he picks up the ball and goes straight for the opposition goal (laughs). I'm a big fan of Valverde," said Kroos.

Valverde has appeared 16 times for Los Blancos this season and has scored seven times.

